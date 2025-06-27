Anti-Pollution Drive Gains Momentum, Delhi Will Not Be Defined By Landfills Or Smog Says Delhi Environment Minister

In a significant step towards combating pollution, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced that 54 high-rise buildings have installed Anti Smog Guns, as mandated by the city government under the Environment Action Plan.

Additionally, in the last 24 hours, 257 end-of-life vehicles were impounded, underscoring the government’s commitment to enforcing strict pollution norms.

The Minister also highlighted stringent action taken against polluters, with 40,221 challans issued while mobile anti-smog machines covered[ 2,702 km of road length.

Delhi’s air quality witnessed significant improvement, with an AQI of 76 on June 27, falling into the ‘satisfactory’ category.

This marks the fifth day in the past seven that the city has enjoyed cleaner air.

Furthermore, he said that on Friday alone, 11,015 MT of garbage was cleared, 6,471 Km of roads were swept, and 1,346 km of roads sprinkled with 750 KL of water.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated that improvement in air quality is the result of the government’s systematic plan and multi-departmental efforts, emphasizing the impact of coordinated action on the ground.

Delhi’s Environment Action Plan 2025 is delivering sustainable results with a focus on the enforcement of anti-dust drives, road cleaning, and waste management.

Sirsa highlighted the government’s commitment to tangible action, stating, “Delhi will not be defined by landfills or smog. Our goal is zero waste mountains, minimum dust, and cleaner air in every neighborhood — this is governance that acts, not waits.”

The ultimate aim is to make this positive change permanent.

The results of the anti-pollution drive are now visible across the air quality and solid waste management fronts.

Delhi is steadily advancing toward a cleaner, healthier, and more resilient future, aligning with the Viksit Delhi vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ALSO READ: UP Prisoner Release Negligence Case: Govt Transfers ₹ 5L To Prisoner After SC Raps For ‘Prolonged Custody’