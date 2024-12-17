Home
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Anticipatory Bail GRANTED To Sushil Singhania, Uncle Of Atul's Wife, Updates

The Allahabad High Court has granted anticipatory bail to Sushil Singhania, uncle of Nikita Singhania, in the suicide case of Artificial Intelligence engineer Atul Subhash. This order was issued by Justice Ashutosh Srivastava on a petition filed by Nikita’s husband Atul and other family members.

Nikita Singhania, along with her mother, Nisha Singhania, and brother, Anurag Singhania, were arrested by the police of Bengaluru who were accused of abetment of Subhash suicide. They were taken away by the police on Saturday morning and later produced in Bengaluru, where the magistrate remanded them into judicial custody for 14 days.

Manish Tiwary represented Sushil Singhania in the High Court and argued that his arrests were based on an alleged suicide note and a viral video. He also submitted that Sushil Singhania, being 69 years old with severe health issues, had nothing to do with abetment of suicide and that the media was harassing him. He further submitted that allegations, if taken to be true, only point out to harassment and not to abetment of suicide.

The court was told that the abetment to suicide charge under Section 108 of the Indian Penal Code could not be proved. The counsel also requested that Sushil Singhania be given time to present his side of the story before the appropriate authorities in Karnataka, where the case originated.

Having heard the arguments, the High Court was of the view that Sushil Singhania should be granted anticipatory bail in terms of the conditions formulated. These were: His availability for interrogation; no attempt to influence witnesses or tamper with evidence in any manner whatsoever; obtaining prior permission of the Court before leaving the country and furnishing a personal bond of ₹50,000 and two sureties of like amount. If he possesses a passport, it would be deposited with the authority.

Filed under

Atul Subhash Bail Granted Sushil Singhania

