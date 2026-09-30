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Home > India News > Antilia Bomb Scare Case: Sachin Waze’s Bail Stayed by Bombay HC Till October 7 After NIA’s Urgent Plea

Antilia Bomb Scare Case: Sachin Waze’s Bail Stayed by Bombay HC Till October 7 After NIA’s Urgent Plea

The matter was listed before the bench of Justice Bharati Dangre and Justice Ashish Chavan on Wednesday. However, the bench also declined to hear the plea. Justice Ashish Chavan had previously appeared as a CBI lawyer, while Justice Bharati Dangre had earlier heard matters involving political leaders in other cases connected to Sachin Waze.

The matter was listed before the bench of Justice Bharati Dangre and Justice Ashish Chavan on Wednesday. (Pic: ANI)
The matter was listed before the bench of Justice Bharati Dangre and Justice Ashish Chavan on Wednesday. (Pic: ANI)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Last updated: Wed 2026-09-30 13:52 IST

The NIA had approached the Bombay High Court on Tuesday, challenging the Special NIA Court’s order granting bail to Sachin Waze. The agency sought a stay on the bail order.
 
However, Justice Sarang Kotwal recused himself from the matter and declined to hear the plea. The NIA then placed the petition before a bench headed by Justice Bharati Dangre.
 
The matter was listed before the bench of Justice Bharati Dangre and Justice Ashish Chavan on Wednesday. However, the bench also declined to hear the plea. Justice Ashish Chavan had previously appeared as a CBI lawyer, while Justice Bharati Dangre had earlier heard matters involving political leaders in other cases connected to Sachin Waze.
 
The NIA then immediately moved the matter before the Chief Justice, seeking urgent directions. Following the Chief Justice’s order, the case was assigned to a bench comprising Justice Girish Kulkarni and Justice Neela Gokhale.
Allowing the stay, the court said, “We are granting an ad-interim stay on the September 29 order passed by the special court. The state authorities shall immediately convey our order to the concerned jail authorities.”
 
The matter came up for hearing in the afternoon. However, no lawyer appeared in court on behalf of Sachin Waze.
 
The Bombay High Court subsequently granted an interim stay on Waze’s bail until October 7. The court also directed that the order be communicated immediately to the prison authorities, preventing Waze from being released on bail. 
During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, who appeared for the NIA, argued that the NIA special court erred in granting bail to Waze. After a brief hearing, the high court passed the order.  Till the last report came in , Waze was not released from jail as the formalities were not completed.   
What was the bomb scare case
An SUV containing explosives was found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence, Antilia, in south Mumbai on February 25, 2021. The vehicle was reportedly in the possession of businessman Mansukh Hiran before it was allegedly stolen. Days later, Hiran was found dead in a creek in neighbouring Thane on March 5, 2021.
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Antilia Bomb Scare Case: Sachin Waze’s Bail Stayed by Bombay HC Till October 7 After NIA’s Urgent Plea
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Antilia Bomb Scare Case: Sachin Waze’s Bail Stayed by Bombay HC Till October 7 After NIA’s Urgent Plea

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Antilia Bomb Scare Case: Sachin Waze’s Bail Stayed by Bombay HC Till October 7 After NIA’s Urgent Plea
Antilia Bomb Scare Case: Sachin Waze’s Bail Stayed by Bombay HC Till October 7 After NIA’s Urgent Plea
Antilia Bomb Scare Case: Sachin Waze’s Bail Stayed by Bombay HC Till October 7 After NIA’s Urgent Plea
Antilia Bomb Scare Case: Sachin Waze’s Bail Stayed by Bombay HC Till October 7 After NIA’s Urgent Plea
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