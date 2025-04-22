Anurag Thakur Calls ‘One Nation, One Election’ a Game-Changer for India; Says It Will Serve National Interest

BJP leader and Union Minister Anurag Thakur has called the proposed ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill a “transformative, visionary, and historic” reform that will not only streamline India’s democratic processes but also save valuable time and public funds.

BJP leader and Union Minister Anurag Thakur has called the proposed ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill a “transformative, visionary, and historic” reform that will not only streamline India’s democratic processes but also save valuable time and public funds. Speaking to reporters in Srinagar on Tuesday, Thakur firmly backed the idea of holding Lok Sabha and Assembly elections together, saying it would serve the national interest and bring multiple long-term benefits to the country.

“The ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill is transformative, visionary and historic. PM Modi’s government believes in reform, performance and change. If the country is developing at such a rapid pace today, it is largely due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives and the efforts of his government. ‘One Nation-One Election’ is also in the same direction,” Thakur said.

Thakur: Simultaneous Elections Will Save Resources

Thakur explained that if state and national elections are held at the same time, it would lead to significant savings in terms of money and administrative effort. He also emphasized that such a system would reduce the length of time the Model Code of Conduct remains in effect—something that often slows down governance.

“If the assembly and Lok Sabha elections are held simultaneously in the country, time will be saved, money will be saved, and the code of conduct will be in force for a shorter period. Lakhs and crores of rupees of the country will be saved,” he said.

He further pointed out that simultaneous elections are not a new concept in India. From 1952 to 1967, the country followed this very system, but the cycle was broken due to frequent government changes, especially under the Congress regime.

“This is not the first time. There was a ‘One Nation, One Election’ from 1952 to 1967, but Congress repeatedly toppled governments or they fell for other reasons, so the elections became isolated… If there is ‘One Nation, One Election’, it will be in the national interest and it will benefit the country,” he added.

JPC to Begin Statewide Consultations from May 17

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill is now preparing for state-level consultations to seek public feedback. According to committee chairman P P Chaudhary, the visits will begin in Maharashtra on May 17.

“The committee believes that it should visit all states and hear their opinions, which is why the tour is being organised. Maharashtra will be covered first on May 17-18, then Uttarakhand between May 19 and 21. Jammu and Kashmir, as well as Chandigarh (encompassing Punjab and Haryana), will be covered in June, according to different categories,” Chaudhary said.

He emphasized that the goal is to engage with all sections of society, not just political stakeholders. “Everyone will be heard, whether a celebrity, a sports person or anyone else, to know the thoughts of the people of the country, and will this be beneficial for the country?” he said.

Push for Transparency Through Public Feedback

Chaudhary also announced that a new website would soon be launched to ensure transparency and allow the public to submit their views. This digital platform will support multiple languages and include a QR code system for ease of access.

“There should be transparency. The entire Committee has agreed that we must keep transparency. The website will facilitate opinions from all the stakeholders. The committee made decisions on two major points: the advertisement will be printed in all languages, allowing all stakeholders to share their opinions. Secondly, the website will facilitate inputs from all stakeholders… This is being examined by the Secretary General… The development of technology is taking time to ensure the website doesn’t crash… The website will be launched soon with a QR code facility. Suggestions will be collected, and Parliamentarians will review them,” he added.

The JPC is holding its meetings daily, with the current session running until 5 pm. The committee had last met on March 25 in a marathon five-hour meeting.

Constitutional Experts Weigh In

At the March 25 meeting, several members raised concerns about the practical challenges of implementing simultaneous elections across India. However, constitutional experts present at the session offered reassurance about the legal soundness of the proposal.

Attorney General R Venkataramani and former Delhi High Court Chief Justice D N Patel informed the panel that the proposed legislation does not conflict with the Constitution. Justice Patel did note that some adjustments to the provisions might be needed as discussions evolve.

Earlier on March 11, former Chief Justice of India and Rajya Sabha member Ranjan Gogoi had expressed caution, urging the committee to carefully examine the constitutional validity of some sections of the Bills.

The Two Bills Under Consideration

The proposed legal changes are part of two bills currently being reviewed by the JPC:

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024 The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024

Both bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on December 17, 2024. The aim is to align the election calendars of the Lok Sabha and all state legislative assemblies—a shift that would require a significant constitutional amendment and logistical coordination across the country.

JPC Chair: Unity in Diversity of Opinion

Despite the differing views within the committee, Chaudhary remains optimistic that a consensus will emerge in the interest of the nation.

“In a democracy, differences of opinion are good. Everyone has their opinion. There could be different opinions in the committee, too. One time will come when all the members will agree to it because all the leaders think for the nation and will agree for the nation’s interest,” he said.

