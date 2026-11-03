AP Municipal Election Results 2026 LIVE Update: Counting Underway Across 92 Urban Local Bodies, TDP Alliance vs YSRCP | Check Latest Updates

AP Municipal Election Results 2026 LIVE Update: Counting of votes for the Andhra Pradesh municipal elections began at 8 AM on Tuesday, November 3, across 138 centres. The results will decide the outcome in 92 urban local bodies, with the ruling Telugu Desam Party-led NDA alliance and the opposition YSR Congress Party competing for control of key municipal bodies across the state.

The counting covers 3,186 wards across 13 municipal corporations and 79 municipalities and nagar panchayats. The State Election Commission (SEC) has deployed thousands of personnel and installed CCTV cameras at counting centres to monitor the process. The first results were expected after 11 AM, with the counting process continuing through the day.

AP Municipal Election Results 2026: Counting Begins Across 92 ULBs

The SEC made arrangements at 138 counting centres, comprising 556 counting halls and 6,831 tables. A total of 47,817 personnel, including counting supervisors and assistants, have been deployed for the exercise.

The counting covers 804 wards in 13 municipal corporations and 2,382 wards in 79 municipalities and nagar panchayats, taking the total to 3,186 wards. The SEC has also installed 1,372 CCTV cameras at strong rooms and counting halls to monitor the process.

According to the SEC figures, polling was held across the urban local bodies on November 1, recording an overall turnout of 62.16 per cent. Of the 96,89,061 registered voters, 60,22,411 exercised their franchise.

TDP Alliance vs YSRCP: What Is At Stake?

The municipal elections have seen a contest between the ruling TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance and the opposition YSR Congress Party. The results are being closely watched as a significant electoral test for the parties following the 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.

A total of 520 candidates contested mayor and chairperson posts, while 10,105 candidates were in the fray for corporator and councillor positions.

Under the NDA’s seat-sharing arrangement, the Telugu Desam Party contested mayor posts in 10 municipal corporations, while the Jana Sena Party fielded candidates in two and the Bharatiya Janata Party in one. For the 70 chairperson posts that went to polling, TDP fielded 49 candidates, Jana Sena 17 and BJP four.

The YSR Congress Party contested across all 13 mayoral contests.

AP Municipal Election Results 2026: Unopposed Wins

Several urban local body posts were decided without a contest. Elections for the chairperson posts in 17 municipalities and nagar panchayats were unanimous.

In eight urban local bodies — Allagadda, Dachepalli, Darsi, Gurajala, Kamalapuram, Piduguralla, Proddatur and Rayachoti — both chairpersons and ward members were elected unopposed. These uncontested posts went to candidates from the ruling NDA alliance.

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Elections 2026: Voter Turnout

The SEC recorded an overall voter turnout of 62.16 per cent in the municipal elections. Chimakurthy registered the highest turnout at 84.36 per cent, followed by Kanigiri at 83.86 per cent and Gudur at 83.73 per cent.

Among the major urban centres, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation recorded a turnout of 56.32 per cent, while Guntur registered 56.15 per cent and Vijayawada 55.37 per cent. Tirupati recorded the lowest turnout at 46.85 per cent.

AP Municipal Election Results 2026: When Will Final Results Be Declared?

Counting began at 8 AM on November 3, with the first results expected after 11 AM. Results are being declared as counting is completed at individual centres. The final outcome across the 92 urban local bodies will emerge as the counting process progresses.