‘Apologise For Genocide’: Bangladesh Demands Pakistan’s Apology For 1971 Liberation War Crimes; First In 15 Years

Bangladesh has formally demanded a public apology and financial compensation from Pakistan for the atrocities committed during the 1971 Liberation War. These demands were made during the first foreign secretary-level talks between the two countries in 15 years, held in Dhaka on Thursday.

At the meeting, Bangladesh Foreign Secretary M Jashim Uddin brought up several unresolved matters from the time of Bangladesh’s independence. He said the country had asked Pakistan to pay $4.3 billion—Bangladesh’s share of the combined state assets from before the 1971 separation, when East Pakistan became independent Bangladesh.

“We have raised the historically unresolved issues with Pakistan,” Uddin told reporters after the Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) meeting with Pakistani Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch. The talks took place at the state guest house, Padma.

This renewed diplomatic interaction also comes just ahead of a scheduled visit by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to Dhaka on April 27 and 28.

Bangladesh Seeks Justice and Closure

According to Jashim Uddin, Bangladesh raised several long-pending issues that date back more than five decades. These included the repatriation of stranded Pakistanis, fair distribution of state assets from before independence, transfer of foreign aid sent for the victims of the devastating 1970 cyclone, and—most notably—a formal apology from Pakistan for the 1971 genocide.

“We said this is the right time to settle the historical unsettled issues,” Uddin said. “These issues needed to be resolved to have a solid foundation of our relations for mutual benefits and interests.”

He noted that resolving these matters would be crucial in building a healthier, forward-looking relationship between the two South Asian nations.

Pakistan’s Response: Diplomatic but Non-Committal

When asked how Pakistan responded to the demands, Uddin said Islamabad had expressed a willingness to continue dialogue.

“They would like to remain engaged with a positive outlook to discuss the unsettled issue in future,” he said.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office released a statement describing the meeting as a “constructive and forward-looking engagement in a cordial environment.” The statement said both sides discussed a broad range of bilateral topics, including political, economic, and trade relations.

Other subjects mentioned included cooperation in agriculture, environment, education, cultural exchanges, and defense. According to the statement, both countries explored new areas for collaboration.

High-Level Meetings Continue Beyond Talks

Following the FOC meeting, Pakistani Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch also met with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain separately.

During the meetings, Yunus stressed the need to strengthen ties with Pakistan to promote trade and mutual cooperation.

“There are certain hurdles. We have to find ways to overcome those and move forward,” Yunus told Baloch.

Acknowledging the past, Baloch said the two countries must now find common ground and work toward their shared future.

“We kept missing each other for a long time as our relationship was frozen. We have to overcome the barriers,” Yunus said, referencing his recent meetings with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif—one in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly and another in Cairo during the D-8 Summit in December.

Unsettled Cyclone Aid and Economic Cooperation Discussed

Bangladesh also brought up the matter of $200 million in foreign aid that was meant for victims of the 1970 cyclone in what was then East Pakistan. The foreign secretary said the issue was mentioned but not yet discussed in financial detail.

When asked whether the value of that money had been adjusted for inflation over the decades, Uddin said this point would be discussed in future meetings.

Alongside historical issues, Bangladesh also pushed for deeper economic engagement with Pakistan. Uddin said they urged Islamabad to offer greater market access for Bangladeshi products, simplify trade procedures, remove tariff barriers, and promote Pakistani investments in Bangladesh.

Focus on Agriculture, Technology, and Connectivity

The two countries also explored possibilities of working together in the agriculture sector—particularly in areas like fisheries and livestock. Dhaka proposed cooperation through technology sharing, improving livestock breeds, and exchanging best practices to increase productivity.

There was also a shared hope that direct flights between the two nations would be launched soon, further enhancing connectivity.

Reviving Regional Cooperation Through SAARC

Another key topic in the talks was the revival of regional cooperation under the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) framework. Dhaka emphasized that SAARC should be revitalized to ensure peace, connectivity, and development across South Asia.

When asked if Bangladesh was leaning towards Pakistan in its foreign policy—especially since it was traditionally seen as close to India—Uddin dismissed the notion.

He clarified that Bangladesh seeks a balanced relationship based on mutual respect and mutual benefit. “It’s not an issue of tilting towards a particular country,” he said.

“We believe comprehensive discussions held today on bilateral, regional, and global issues will help move our cooperation forward and contribute to resolving priority concerns through mutual goodwill and consensus,” Uddin concluded.