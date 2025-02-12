Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Apoorva Mukhija ‘Rebel Kid’ Arrives At Mumbai Police Station To Record Statement Over ‘Vulgar’ Remarks On ‘India’s Got Latent’

The controversy erupted after the release of an episode of India’s Got Latent, a show where several celebrities and influencers made controversial remarks, including derogatory and inappropriate comments that were perceived as offensive and disrespectful.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Apoorva Mukhija ‘Rebel Kid’ Arrives At Mumbai Police Station To Record Statement Over ‘Vulgar’ Remarks On ‘India’s Got Latent’


Influencer and social media personality Apoorva Mukhija, widely known as “Rebel Kid,” arrives at Mumbai’s Khar Police Station this morning to comply with a police summons. Mukhija, who is among several individuals booked for ‘vulgar’ comments on the comedy show ‘India’s Got Latent’. She arrived with her lawyer to record her statement regarding the offensive remarks made during the show’s broadcast, which has sparked widespread public outrage.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What is the controversy?

The controversy erupted after the release of an episode of India’s Got Latent, a show where several celebrities and influencers made controversial remarks, including derogatory and inappropriate comments that were perceived as offensive and disrespectful. Mukhija, along with comedian Samay Raina and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, appeared as panelists on the show, which was later criticized for its crass and insensitive content.

Among the most offensive remarks were those made by Allahbadia, who used explicit language in a manner deemed inappropriate for public airing. The show, which was originally intended as an entertainment program, quickly became the subject of scrutiny when viewers took to social media, demanding accountability. The backlash grew rapidly, especially after the show’s participants failed to issue a timely apology or take down the offensive content.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The situation escalated further when the Maharashtra Cyber Cell took legal action against those involved in the controversial remarks, filing cases against 30 to 40 individuals, including the celebrity judges and panelists. This legal action extends beyond just Mukhija and Allahbadia, with several other notable figures summoned for questioning. On February 12, 2025, Mukhija arrived at Khar Police Station to record her statement after being called in again by authorities.

NCW Intervention

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also weighed in on the controversy, expressing its concern over the nature of the remarks made during the episode. In a letter, the NCW condemned the language used by the panellists, stating that such remarks undermine the dignity of individuals and perpetuate harmful stereotypes. They emphasized that these actions go against the values of equality, respect, and mutual understanding that society upholds.

The NCW has scheduled a hearing on February 17, 2025, to further investigate the issue. The panellists involved, including Mukhija, will be required to appear and explain their conduct during the show. This intervention highlights the seriousness of the case, which has become a symbol of the growing public debate over the responsibility of influencers and celebrities in the media.

Ranveer, Samay Summoned

Aside from Mukhija, several other celebrities and content creators are under investigation. Comedian Samay Raina, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, and others who were present during the controversial episode have all been summoned for questioning. Ashish Chanchlani, another prominent figure in the Indian entertainment scene, had his legal representative spotted at the Khar Police Station on the same day.

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has also issued notices to these individuals, requiring them to provide their statements as part of the ongoing investigation. The authorities are examining whether the actions and words of the panelists violated any laws related to cyberbullying, hate speech, or public decency.

Social media platforms have also come under scrutiny, as many users pointed out that the video continued to be available for viewing even as the controversy spiraled. Mukhija faced significant backlash for disabling comments on her social media posts in response to criticism while refusing to take down the video from her platform.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Allahbadia Once Awkwardly Spoke About Testosterone With Akshay Kumar, Here’s How The Actor Replied

Filed under

Apoorva Mukhija India's Got Latent Controversy Rebel Kid

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Navigating the E-Way Bill Generation Landscape

Navigating the E-Way Bill Generation Landscape

Delhi Court Sentences Former Superintendent Of Children Care Home To Life Term For Sexually Assaulting Minors

Delhi Court Sentences Former Superintendent Of Children Care Home To Life Term For Sexually Assaulting...

Who Was Acharya Satyendra Das? What Was His Role In The Ram Mandir Movement?

Who Was Acharya Satyendra Das? What Was His Role In The Ram Mandir Movement?

New Income Tax Bill To Come Into Effect From April 1, 2025; Here Are The Key Highlights That You Must Know

New Income Tax Bill To Come Into Effect From April 1, 2025; Here Are The...

Hexaware Technologies IPO Opens Today; Check Status, GMP And How To Apply

Hexaware Technologies IPO Opens Today; Check Status, GMP And How To Apply

Entertainment

Ranveer Allahbadia Once Awkwardly Spoke About Testosterone With Akshay Kumar, Here’s How The Actor Replied

Ranveer Allahbadia Once Awkwardly Spoke About Testosterone With Akshay Kumar, Here’s How The Actor Replied

Youtuber Elvish Yadav Booked For Misleading Video Claiming Police Escort

Youtuber Elvish Yadav Booked For Misleading Video Claiming Police Escort

I Only Have Bad Memories, Says Jesse Eisenberg While Recalling SNL Hosting Days- Here’s Why He Said It!

I Only Have Bad Memories, Says Jesse Eisenberg While Recalling SNL Hosting Days- Here’s Why

‘Boycott Laila’ Trends On X, Is Prudhvi’s Controversial Comment The Reason Behind The Chaos?

‘Boycott Laila’ Trends On X, Is Prudhvi’s Controversial Comment The Reason Behind The Chaos?

Chiranjeevi Recieves Backlash After Her ‘Legacy Can Continue’ Comment To Ram Charan

Chiranjeevi Recieves Backlash After Her ‘Legacy Can Continue’ Comment To Ram Charan

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox