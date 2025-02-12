Apoorva Mukhija ‘Rebel Kid’ Arrives At Mumbai Police Station To Record Statement Over ‘Vulgar’ Remarks On ‘India’s Got Latent’

The controversy erupted after the release of an episode of India’s Got Latent, a show where several celebrities and influencers made controversial remarks, including derogatory and inappropriate comments that were perceived as offensive and disrespectful.

Influencer and social media personality Apoorva Mukhija, widely known as “Rebel Kid,” arrives at Mumbai’s Khar Police Station this morning to comply with a police summons. Mukhija, who is among several individuals booked for ‘vulgar’ comments on the comedy show ‘India’s Got Latent’. She arrived with her lawyer to record her statement regarding the offensive remarks made during the show’s broadcast, which has sparked widespread public outrage.

What is the controversy?

The controversy erupted after the release of an episode of India’s Got Latent, a show where several celebrities and influencers made controversial remarks, including derogatory and inappropriate comments that were perceived as offensive and disrespectful. Mukhija, along with comedian Samay Raina and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, appeared as panelists on the show, which was later criticized for its crass and insensitive content.

Among the most offensive remarks were those made by Allahbadia, who used explicit language in a manner deemed inappropriate for public airing. The show, which was originally intended as an entertainment program, quickly became the subject of scrutiny when viewers took to social media, demanding accountability. The backlash grew rapidly, especially after the show’s participants failed to issue a timely apology or take down the offensive content.

The situation escalated further when the Maharashtra Cyber Cell took legal action against those involved in the controversial remarks, filing cases against 30 to 40 individuals, including the celebrity judges and panelists. This legal action extends beyond just Mukhija and Allahbadia, with several other notable figures summoned for questioning. On February 12, 2025, Mukhija arrived at Khar Police Station to record her statement after being called in again by authorities.

NCW Intervention

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also weighed in on the controversy, expressing its concern over the nature of the remarks made during the episode. In a letter, the NCW condemned the language used by the panellists, stating that such remarks undermine the dignity of individuals and perpetuate harmful stereotypes. They emphasized that these actions go against the values of equality, respect, and mutual understanding that society upholds.

The NCW has scheduled a hearing on February 17, 2025, to further investigate the issue. The panellists involved, including Mukhija, will be required to appear and explain their conduct during the show. This intervention highlights the seriousness of the case, which has become a symbol of the growing public debate over the responsibility of influencers and celebrities in the media.

Ranveer, Samay Summoned

Aside from Mukhija, several other celebrities and content creators are under investigation. Comedian Samay Raina, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, and others who were present during the controversial episode have all been summoned for questioning. Ashish Chanchlani, another prominent figure in the Indian entertainment scene, had his legal representative spotted at the Khar Police Station on the same day.

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has also issued notices to these individuals, requiring them to provide their statements as part of the ongoing investigation. The authorities are examining whether the actions and words of the panelists violated any laws related to cyberbullying, hate speech, or public decency.

Social media platforms have also come under scrutiny, as many users pointed out that the video continued to be available for viewing even as the controversy spiraled. Mukhija faced significant backlash for disabling comments on her social media posts in response to criticism while refusing to take down the video from her platform.

