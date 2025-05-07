April 22: Modi Ko Bata Dena, May 7: Modi Ne Bata Diya: Internet Erupts As Indian Army Avenges Pahalgam Attack

The Ministry of Defence confirmed that nine terrorist sites were precisely hit during the early morning missile strikes. These locations were reportedly being used as launchpads for cross-border terrorism.

In a bold counter-terror operation, the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation was conducted in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, which recently claimed 26 lives, including one Nepali citizen.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed that nine terrorist sites were precisely hit during the early morning missile strikes. These locations were reportedly being used as launchpads for cross-border terrorism.

Describing the nature of the operation, the Ministry said it was “focused, measured, and non-escalatory,” making it clear that the Pakistani military was not targeted.

Objective of Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor was designed to:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Dismantle terror camps actively plotting attacks on Indian soil

Deliver a strong, yet restrained message to terrorist groups and their sponsors

Avoid military escalation while ensuring national security

April 22: Modi Ko Bata Dena, May 7: Modi Ne Bata Diya

1. Modi ko bata dena 2. Modi ne Bata Diya Ghar mein ghuss kar Mara Dobara#OperationSindoor pic.twitter.com/iuDz5mylIT — Vibhu Vashisth 🇮🇳 (@Indic_Vibhu) May 7, 2025

On 22 April : Modi ko Bata dena

On 7 May : Modi ne bata diya pic.twitter.com/If2EMhzWf8 — Hardik (@Humor_Silly) May 6, 2025

Pakistan Reacts, Warns of Retaliation

In response, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called the Indian Army’s missile strikes an “act of war.” He alleged that five locations within Pakistan were hit and vowed a “befitting response” from Pakistan’s armed forces.

Sharif declared, “Pakistan has every right to respond to this war-like act. Our forces and people are prepared for any challenge.”