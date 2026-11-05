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Home > India News > Are All Agniveers To Be Absorbed After Six Years? Here’s What Indian Army Responded

Are All Agniveers To Be Absorbed After Six Years? Here’s What Indian Army Responded

"The first 25 per cent will be absorbed after the first engagement period of four years, and all of the balance 75 per cent will be absorbed (without any limit) after the second engagement period. The key criteria are that the Agniveer must be willing, physically fit and disciplined," Defence Officials clarified regarding the Agnipath Scheme.

About the apprehension whether the scheme has been rolled back,  the defence officials maintained that the scheme has not been rolled back.
About the apprehension whether the scheme has been rolled back,  the defence officials maintained that the scheme has not been rolled back.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Thu 2026-11-05 15:54 IST

After Centre’s announcement of proposed changes to the Agnipath recruitment scheme, questions were raised over whether Agniveers currently serving their four-year tenure, would also be eligible for permanent absorption into the armed forces. Now the army has clarified that  all Agniveers will now be absorbed in the regular cadre.
“The first 25 per cent will be absorbed after the first engagement period of four years, and all of the balance 75 per cent will be absorbed (without any limit) after the second engagement period. The key criteria are that the Agniveer must be willing, physically fit and disciplined,” Defence Officials clarified regarding the Agnipath Scheme. 
 
On a question about what happens to the seniority of the 75 per cent Agniveers who are not permanently absorbed after four years, the defence officials said that their seniority is protected.  “On becoming regulars, they will be placed immediately after their own batchmates who joined the regular cadre after four years. They will therefore not become junior to any subsequent batch,” the army officials added. 
On Wednesday, Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani announced the changes in Agniveer scheme. Under the revised framework, Agniveers will have the option to extend their tenure by two years, taking their total service period to six years. At the end of this extended term, those seeking to continue in the armed forces can apply for regular enrolment, subject to fulfilling the prescribed objective selection criteria. 
 
About the apprehension whether the scheme has been rolled back,  the defence officials maintained that the scheme has not been rolled back.
“Only another engagement period of two years has been introduced, which creates a pathway for all Agniveers to be absorbed as regular soldiers after this engagement period,” the army officials asserted.
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Are All Agniveers To Be Absorbed After Six Years? Here’s What Indian Army Responded

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Are All Agniveers To Be Absorbed After Six Years? Here’s What Indian Army Responded

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Are All Agniveers To Be Absorbed After Six Years? Here’s What Indian Army Responded
Are All Agniveers To Be Absorbed After Six Years? Here’s What Indian Army Responded
Are All Agniveers To Be Absorbed After Six Years? Here’s What Indian Army Responded
Are All Agniveers To Be Absorbed After Six Years? Here’s What Indian Army Responded
Are All Agniveers To Be Absorbed After Six Years? Here’s What Indian Army Responded

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