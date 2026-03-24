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Home > India News > Are Delhiites Getting Free Cylinders Amid LPG Crisis? Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Makes A BIG Announcement But There’s A Condition, What You Need To Know

Are Delhiites Getting Free Cylinders Amid LPG Crisis? Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Makes A BIG Announcement But There’s A Condition, What You Need To Know

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta unveiled a Rs 1.03 lakh crore “green budget” for 2026-27, offering two free LPG cylinders annually to every household.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces free cylinders (IMAGE: X)
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces free cylinders (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 24, 2026 14:53:58 IST

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Are Delhiites Getting Free Cylinders Amid LPG Crisis? Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Makes A BIG Announcement But There’s A Condition, What You Need To Know

DELHI CM’S NEW ANNOUNCEMENT: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stood before the assembly on Tuesday and rolled out Delhi’s new budget for 2026-27.

The numbers are big. Rs 1,03,700 crore, and most of it targets infrastructure, water, roads, power, civic services, and welfare programs.

But the headline-grabber is simple: every household gets two free LPG cylinders a year, one for Holi and one for Diwali.

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Delhi Budget 2026: CM Rekha Gupta Announces 2 Free LPG Cylinders

Gupta called it a “green budget.” She wasn’t shy about it, either, she said they looked at every plan and policy through an environmental lens, and she kept coming back to the idea that this budget isn’t just for today, but for future generations.

Out of everything, 21% of spending is locked in for projects that tackle Delhi’s environmental challenges.

She sounded proud, and maybe a bit relieved: “We’ve tried something new. There’s finally a balance between development and protecting the planet. That’s what people need most right now,” she said.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Slams ‘Freebies Culture’

If you look closer, the Delhi government reserved Rs 260 crore just for the free LPG cylinders. It’s tough to ignore, a move that’s going to reach every family, twice a year, at moments that matter. And this shift toward cleaner living? That’s showing up everywhere in this budget.

The government has pumped Rs 11,666 crore into the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to strengthen municipal services across the city.

Speaking in the assembly, Gupta took a swipe at the previous AAP administration, claiming their “freebies culture” stalled Delhi’s progress. She also flagged a dip in revenue collection between 2018 and 2020, during Arvind Kejriwal’s tenure.

Water, power, and fire safety are getting serious attention this year. The government set aside Rs 9,000 crore for the Delhi Jal Board, aiming to overhaul water supply and sewage management so people don’t have to battle for basics like clean water.

Rekha Gupta Targets Pollution, Roads, Water in Massive Delhi Budget

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has gone big on roads and infrastructure too. The Public Works Department gets Rs 5,921 crore, while urban development and shelter projects receive Rs 7,887 crore.

To tackle Delhi’s dust and potholes, the government earmarked Rs 1,352 crore for making 750 km of roads dust-free with new carpeting. There’s also Rs 151 crore to extend the Modi Mill flyover to the Kalkaji and Savitri Cinema intersection—a project with a total estimate of Rs 371 crore.

On the spending breakdown, CM Gupta explained that 70.3% of this year’s budget goes toward revenue expenditure, and 29.7% is for capital projects.

“We’re planning more capital investment than last year. For 2025-26, the tax to GSDP ratio was 4.95%. It’s expected to climb to 5.09% next year, showing clear improvement. As a result, Delhi’s revenue surplus will hit Rs 9,092 crore this year,” she said.

Gupta also thanked Delhi’s residents, stressing that the government is fueled by their trust. “We’re all in—working 24/7 to make Delhi better,” she said. The Budget Session for 2026-27 runs until March 25. 

ALSO READ: ‘We Need To Prepare Like Corona…’ Did PM Modi Mention Lockdown In Parliament During Iran War Speech? Here’s The Truth

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Are Delhiites Getting Free Cylinders Amid LPG Crisis? Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Makes A BIG Announcement But There’s A Condition, What You Need To Know

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Are Delhiites Getting Free Cylinders Amid LPG Crisis? Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Makes A BIG Announcement But There’s A Condition, What You Need To Know

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Are Delhiites Getting Free Cylinders Amid LPG Crisis? Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Makes A BIG Announcement But There’s A Condition, What You Need To Know
Are Delhiites Getting Free Cylinders Amid LPG Crisis? Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Makes A BIG Announcement But There’s A Condition, What You Need To Know
Are Delhiites Getting Free Cylinders Amid LPG Crisis? Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Makes A BIG Announcement But There’s A Condition, What You Need To Know
Are Delhiites Getting Free Cylinders Amid LPG Crisis? Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Makes A BIG Announcement But There’s A Condition, What You Need To Know

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