Are Indian Users Using VPNs To Bypass Telegram Ban? Questions Emerge Ahead Of NEET Re-Test

Questions are being raised about the effectiveness of India’s temporary ban on Telegram after several users claimed they were still able to access the messaging platform through virtual private networks (VPNs). The nationwide ban, which will remain in effect until June 22, 2026, is in advance of the re-examination of the NEET-UG scheduled for June 21. The block of the website has been imposed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) based on a recommendation made by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The move is to help cut the activities of fraud groups involved in exam-related fraud, which allegedly share fake question papers and send candidates to other test takers through fake payment methods on the Telegram app, according to the police.

Question Of The Hour: Are Indian Users Using VPNs To Bypass Telegram Ban?

The change comes after the NEET-UG 2026 exam was cancelled due to accusations of paper leakage and irregularities in the exam. The NTA said several organised groups and channels on Telegram were exploiting students by offering them a glimpse of leaked exam papers. According to officials, none of the actual question papers have been tampered with by the secure examination process and there was a lot of fake leak and misinformation campaigns that affected the integrity of the examination process. In addition to the temporary ban, Telegram is reportedly not being allowed to be accessed via internet service providers and the app has been pulled from app stores in India during the ban.







Aam zindagi vs Mentos jindagi for the recent telegram ban in India to avoid neet paper leaks pic.twitter.com/YCM4bng0mU — Rajat Khandelwal (@Singlejivi) June 16, 2026







But soon, social media users started posting screenshots and videos indicating that Telegram would still be accessible via VPNs, prompting skepticism about the real-life effects of the ban. The ban is not effective, however, for some digital rights activists and technology experts believe that it can be easily circumvented. Telegram’s founder Pavel Durov has also spoken against the move, alleging that this would impact millions of legitimate users, while fraudsters could easily switch to other platforms or use circumvention tools. The Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) also called the measure an ‘easily avoided solution’. NTA Director General Abhishek Singh has said that the ban can’t be completely foolproof if VPNs are used, but it would help in minimising the reach of the fraudulent channels and the number of people who would be victims of such frauds until the re-examination process is undertaken.

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