Are Nuclear Weapons Safe With Pakistan? Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during his visit to Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar on Thursday, delivered a powerful message to the Indian Armed Forces and the nation. Addressing a gathering of military officials and soldiers, he paid homage to the martyrs of the Pahalgam terror attack and hailed the successful execution of Operation Sindoor.

He started with saluting the Indian Army, “I bow to our brave soldiers,” Singh said, “and to the innocent lives lost in Pahalgam at the hands of terrorists. Their memory shall forever be etched in the nation’s soul.”

Present at the event were Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Chief of Army Staff General Pande, Northern Command GOC-in-C Lt. Gen. Pratik Sharma, and GOC 15 Corps Lt. Gen. Prashant Srivastava.

“The courage of our wounded soldiers is unmatched, and I pray for their speedy recovery,” Singh stated. He lauded the spirit and precision of the forces in destroying enemy posts and bunkers, emphasizing, “You struck their bases with precision and fury they will never forget.”

Pakistan Betrayed India

Recalling the Islamabad Declaration during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s time, Singh said, “Pakistan promised to end terrorism from its soil but betrayed India then, and continues to do so now.”

Highlighting the strategic shift under the Modi government, he remarked, “Any terror strike from Pakistan will now be treated as an act of war. Talks and terror cannot go hand-in-hand. If we ever talk, it will only be about terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.”

Are Nuclear Weapons Safe With Pakistan?

Singh questioned the safety of Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal, saying, “Is it safe to let an irresponsible and rogue nation hold nuclear weapons? I believe Pakistan’s atomic weapons should be under IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) surveillance.”

In one of his strongest statements, he said, “When terrorists in Pahalgam asked our people their religion before killing them, we responded by judging their karma and ending them.”

He concluded by contrasting India’s global stature with Pakistan’s: “Wherever Pakistan stands, a queue for aid begins. Recently they went to the IMF for funds, while India contributes to the IMF to support poorer nations. That is where India stands today.”

The Defence Minister’s visit sent a strong signal—India will not just defend, it will strike when provoked, and the strength of its soldiers remains the backbone of that conviction.