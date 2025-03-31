Home
Monday, March 31, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  India»
  • ‘Are You Hindu?’ CM Mamata Banerjee Answered ‘Yes,’ But I am Also A Muslim, Watch

‘Are You Hindu?’ CM Mamata Banerjee Answered ‘Yes,’ But I am Also A Muslim, Watch

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee participated in the grand Eid celebrations organized by the Calcutta Khilafat Committee at Kolkata's Red Road on Thursday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee participated in the grand Eid celebrations organized by the Calcutta Khilafat Committee at Kolkata’s Red Road on Thursday. Addressing the gathering after offering prayers, she emphasized the need for unity and cautioned against attempts to create communal discord in the state.

There’s No Restrictions On Eid: Mamata Banerjee

In her speech, CM Banerjee expressed concern over alleged provocations aimed at inciting violence in Bengal. She urged people not to fall into such traps and reaffirmed her commitment to safeguarding harmony.

“Hum aapke saath hain. Aap yeh mat sochiye ki koi aapko bolega ki yeh restriction hai, aapko yeh maanana hai,” she said, stressing that no external force should dictate how people live their lives.

“I Am Indian First” – Mamata Banerjee

Recalling a conversation, Banerjee shared how she was once asked about her religious identity. She responded boldly, saying:
“Are you Hindu?”
To which she proudly replied: “I am Hindu, I am Muslim, I am Sikh, I am Christian, I am Indian. What can you do?”

She further stated that divisive politics would not be tolerated in Bengal, reaffirming her commitment to every community.

“What do they want? Divide and rule? We don’t want that. My life is dedicated to the country, and I stand for all religions, castes, and communities. If you stand together, I will stand with you.”

Mamata Banerjee Greets For Navratri

She says “We are secular. Navratri is going on; I extend my best wishes for that as well, but we do not want anyone to create chaos…Common people do not create chaos, but political parties do that. This is a matter of shame. We are ready to sacrifice our lives for all religions…The duty of the majority is to protect the minority, and the duty of the minority is to stay with the majority…”

A Celebration of Unity and Faith

The Eid gathering at Red Road saw thousands of people coming together in a display of communal harmony. Mamata Banerjee, known for her active participation in festivals of all communities, once again highlighted the secular ethos of Bengal.

As prayers echoed through the streets and people embraced each other in festive spirit, the message was clear—Bengal stands united against any attempt to divide it.

With her speech resonating among the masses, the Chief Minister once again positioned herself as a strong advocate for peace, unity, and the true spirit of India.

Must Read: Eid Mubark: From PM Modi To Celeb Greetings On Eid, Check Here

 

