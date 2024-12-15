ARISE Annual School Education Conference 2024 Brings Policy, Technology, & Leadership Together

The ARISE Annual School Education Conference 2024, held in partnership with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) on 13th- 14th December 2024 at Hotel Shangri-La Eros, Janpath, New Delhi concluded today, leaving a significant impact on the discourse surrounding the future of K-12 education in India.

The ARISE Annual School Education Conference 2024, held in partnership with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) on 13th– 14th December 2024 at Hotel Shangri-La Eros, Janpath, New Delhi concluded today, leaving a significant impact on the discourse surrounding the future of K-12 education in India. With the theme “The Learning Revolution – Breaking Boundaries, Building Futures,” the two-day conference brought together over 400 stakeholders, including government officials, educators, industry leaders, and innovators, to collaboratively address the pressing challenges and opportunities in the education sector.

The conference witnessed the esteemed presence of Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Minister for Education, Government of India, emphasizing “The pivotal role of benchmarking in elevating the quality of school education. He articulated a vision where Indian schools become global exemplars in innovation and educational standards. Shri Pradhan stressed the importance of fostering a balanced society where individuals can leverage their strengths to also become job creators. He further highlighted the need for a transformative shift in curricula along with skill integration to enhance employability. He appealed to stakeholders to consciously work towards cultivating an ecosystem that produces high-quality affordable education, thereby addressing the national demands”.

Dr. Jyotsna Suri, Past President, FICCI and Chairperson & Managing Director, The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group, addressed “Critical themes pivotal to educational transformation. She deliberated the evolving concept of school education, the adoption of new-age teaching methodologies, and the need for supportive policies and regulatory frameworks. Dr. Suri called for a forward-looking educational plan that nurtures critical thinking, creativity, and adaptability—preparing students to thrive in an ever-changing global landscape”.

Mr. Prabhat Jain, President, ARISE & Director, Pathways World Schools, shed light on the revolutionary potential of emerging technologies like AI and machine learning in education. He highlighted “The necessity of embracing these tools to enhance educational delivery. He also stressed the importance of school quality accreditation and the role educators play in shaping our future”.

Mr. Shishir Jaipuria, Immediate Past President of ARISE; Chairperson Jaipuria Group of Institutions, Mr. Praveen Raju, President Elect 2025 of ARISE, Founder Suchitra Academy and Mr. Vinesh Menon, Director General & CEO, ARISE were also present at the inaugural ceremony. Additionally, the conference witnessed the participation of eminent speakers such as Mr. Rakesh Kanwar, Secretary, Department of Education, Government of Himachal Pradesh; Rt Hon Nick Gibb, Former Minister of State for Schools, United Kingdom; Dr. Joseph Emanuel, Chief Executive & Secretary, Council for the Indian School Certification Examinations; Mr. D Ramakrishna Rao, President, Vidya Bharti Akhil Bharatiya, Shiksha Sansthan; Mr. Prakash Nair, Founding President & CEO, Education Design International; Mr. Richard Culatta, CEO, International Society for Technology in Education, Ms Ameeta Wattal, Chairperson &Executive Director, Education at the DLF Foundation Schools among others further enriching the conference with their illuminating perspectives.

The conference resulted in several key outcomes that promise to reshape the K-12 education system. Delegates including leading educators, thought leaders, academicians, technocrats and industry innovators collectively developed a roadmap for regulatory reforms aimed at fostering a student-centric education model, improving access to technology, and enabling greater public-private partnerships. The launch of the ARISE Principal’s Forum marked a significant milestone, providing School Principals and Academic leaders with a dedicated platform for professional development, peer collaboration, and access to tailored resources to enhance school management practices.

Discussions at the conference further reinforced the commitment to personalized learning through the adoption of AI-driven tools and methodologies that cater to individual student needs while enhancing critical thinking and creativity. Impactful keynote sessions delivered by global education thought leaders, Thought provoking Panel discussions and interactive masterclasses held by Subject matter experts delved into preparedness for schooling in future, brought out divergent views and constructive debates around new-age teaching methodologies while staying focussed on the key beneficiary ie. the learner student for whom the importance of fostering creativity, adaptability, and lifelong learning was emphasised.

The conference also featured innovative modules such as Curated School tours showcasing best practices of impactful schools for replication, exclusive and personalised B2B exchanges with leading EdTech innovators, paving the way for transformative classroom solutions an exposition of the latest advancements in educational technology. These elements reinforced ARISE’s commitment to fostering innovation and driving excellence in the Indian education sector.

The conference concluded with a reaffirmation by ARISE to dedicate all energies & thought to advancing K-12 education by ensuring that recommendations and insights from the conference are collaboratively scrutinized with policymakers to influence the transformation of India’s school education sector to help prepare students to represent the country with pride when they step into the dynamic and ever evolving global stage in the years ahead.

About ARISE

Founded in 2016 and incubated under aegis of FICCI and reconstituted in March 2024 as a not-for-profit independent autonomous chamber body, ARISE is focused on advancing K-12 education in India. The association serves as a platform for school founders and educators to share best practices, conduct grassroots research, and advocate for policy reforms to drive holistic development in students, equipping them with the skills and values essential for future success.

About FICCI

Established in 1927, FICCI is the largest and oldest apex business organisation in India. Its history is closely interwoven with India’s struggle for independence, its industrialization, and its emergence as one of the most rapidly growing global economies.

A non-government, not-for-profit organisation, FICCI is the voice of India’s business and industry. From influencing policy to encouraging debate, engaging with policy makers and civil society, FICCI articulates the views and concerns of industry. It serves its members from the Indian private and public corporate sectors and multinational companies, drawing its strength from diverse regional chambers of commerce and industry across states, reaching out to over 2,50,000 companies.

FICCI provides a platform for networking and consensus building within and across sectors and is the first port of call for Indian industry, policy makers and the international business community.