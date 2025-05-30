Army Chief Praises Troops, Stresses Vigilance During Visit to Jammu Border and Pune University Speech

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited the White Knight Corps on Thursday to check how ready Indian Army troops are for operations along the sensitive border areas. His visit comes shortly after the successful completion of Operation Sindoor

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited the White Knight Corps on Thursday to check how ready Indian Army troops are for operations along the sensitive border areas. His visit comes shortly after the successful completion of Operation Sindoor, during which the Army carried out major actions in response to cross-border threats.

During his trip, Gen Dwivedi appreciated the hard work and professionalism of the soldiers and reminded them of the importance of staying alert and adapting to changing security situations.

Army Chief visits White Knight Corps to assess preparedness

The Army said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), “General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, today visited the White Knight Corps to assess the operational readiness of the formation.”

He was given a detailed briefing by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the White Knight Corps about the current security situation and operations along the borders. Officials say the briefing covered all the challenges and recent developments in the area.

A statement from the Army’s public information wing added, “The Army chief commended the troops for their exemplary performance in Operation Sindoor and appreciated all ranks for their dedication, professionalism, and unwavering commitment.”

General Dwivedi also stressed the importance of adapting quickly to any new threats and staying fully prepared at all times. His message to the troops was clear—continuous vigilance is not optional but necessary.

Top commanders inspect Rajouri sector and urge alertness

Separately, Lieutenant General Naveen Sachdeva, who leads the White Knight Corps, along with the commander of the Counter-Insurgency Force (CIF) Romeo, visited the Tain area in Rajouri district to review the current security environment.

In a post on X, the White Knight Corps said, “#GOC #WhiteKnightCorps accompanied by #GOC #CIFRomeo visited #Tain #Rajouri sector to review the prevalent security situation and operational preparedness.”

The post also said, “GOC exhorted all ranks to maintain the highest standards of professionalism and alertness while undertaking counter-terrorist operations.”

The visit underlined the seriousness with which the Army is treating threats in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in regions known for infiltration attempts.

Army’s role in building ‘Viksit Bharat’ highlighted at Pune University

Earlier the same day, Gen Dwivedi also addressed an event at Savitribai Phule Pune University, where he spoke about how the Indian Army is contributing to the nation’s long-term development goals, especially the vision of a “Viksit Bharat 2047.”

“We are seeking avenues to bring together capacities to support lines of effort of the nation towards the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’…In J&K we have been able to transform the theme of terrorism to tourism,” he said.

“When we talk about the prosperous nation 2047, two prefixes are very important – progressive and peaceful,” the General added.

Army is a pillar of national growth, says Dwivedi

In his keynote address, the Chief of Army Staff explained how the military isn’t just about defending the borders—it’s also about supporting the country’s economic and social growth.

According to a Ministry of Defence statement, General Dwivedi said that security is “a vital enabler of sustainable growth, not an obstacle.” He said the Indian Army plays a crucial role in making India both “progressive” and “peaceful” by 2047.

He also talked about the Army’s role in disaster response, saying it has helped shape institutions like the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). “As far as Humanitarian assistance and disaster relief is concerned, one of the GoC-in-C of Southern Command, he conceptualised NDMA, this was NC Vij, who had first-hand experience of the Bhuj earthquake in 2001. He was the southern army commander, he camped there months together for resuscitation of the township,” the General said.

Army helps India move toward self-reliance and Olympic dreams

General Dwivedi also highlighted how the Army is supporting India’s plans for the 2036 Olympics by promoting sports and helping identify talent. Events like the Durand Cup and the Kashmir Premier League are part of that effort.

He further stressed how the Army is supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) mission by buying and using more Indian-made defence equipment. “It is also driving the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, contributing significantly to local economies, such as in Ladakh,” the COAS said. He added that “85 pc of their capital expenditure is spent on ‘Made in India’ defence hardware.”