Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Army Chief Praises Troops, Stresses Vigilance During Visit to Jammu Border

Army Chief Praises Troops, Stresses Vigilance During Visit to Jammu Border

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday made a key visit to the White Knight Corps to check how ready the troops are along the border. During the visit, he reviewed the current security situation and praised the soldiers for their efforts during a recent operation.

Army Chief Praises Troops, Stresses Vigilance During Visit to Jammu Border

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited the White Knight Corps on Thursday to check how ready Indian Army troops are.


Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday made a key visit to the White Knight Corps to check how ready the troops are along the border. During the visit, he reviewed the current security situation and praised the soldiers for their efforts during a recent operation.

Review of Operational Readiness

General Dwivedi was given a detailed briefing by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the White Knight Corps. The briefing covered the current security environment and operational developments along the border areas where the Corps is stationed.

According to a statement by the Army’s media wing, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI), “General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, today visited the White Knight Corps to assess the operational readiness of the formation.”

Praise for ‘Operation Sindoor’

During his visit, Gen Dwivedi especially applauded the troops for their excellent work in Operation Sindoor, a recent military operation conducted by the formation. He appreciated their hard work, dedication, and professional conduct throughout the operation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The Army chief commended the troops for their exemplary performance in Operation Sindoor and appreciated all ranks for their dedication, professionalism, and unwavering commitment,” the ADGPI statement said.

Focus on Evolving Border Threats

The Army Chief didn’t just focus on past successes. He also reminded the troops to stay prepared for future challenges, especially as the security landscape along the border continues to change.

He “emphasised the importance of remaining adaptable to the evolving security challenges along the borders, reaffirming the need for continuous vigilance and preparedness,” according to the official statement.

Continued Commitment to National Security

General Dwivedi’s visit comes at a time when the Indian Army is maintaining high alert along sensitive areas. His interaction with frontline units was aimed at boosting morale and reinforcing the importance of staying mission-ready at all times.

The White Knight Corps is a crucial part of India’s defense structure along the northern borders. With increasing complexities in regional security, the Corps’ role remains vital in keeping the borders safe and secure.

ALSO READ: Chennai Amusement Park Ride Malfunctions, 30 Stranded Mid-Air For Over 3 Hours

Filed under

Army chief White Knights Corps

Hegseth assured Indo-Paci

Hegseth Warns Of ‘Imminent’ China Threat, Urges Stronger Indo-pacific Defense Ties
President Trump on Friday

Trump Announces 50% Tariff Hike, Backs Nippon Steel Deal In Visit To Pennsylvania
In a landmark judgment, t

Who Is Pulkit Arya? Life Sentence For Uttarakhand Resort Owner In Ankita Bhandari Case
Karnataka's Minister for

‘Kamal Haasan’s Films Will Ban If…’ Warns Karnataka Minister Amid Kannada-Tamil Row
In a major crackdown on i

DRI Seizes Rs 35.4 Lakh In US Dollars At Amritsar Airport, Passenger Detained
CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP Joh

‘Pakistan Chose To Be A Nation In The Name Of A Religion’: Indian Delegation Slams...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Hegseth Warns Of ‘Imminent’ China Threat, Urges Stronger Indo-pacific Defense Ties

Hegseth Warns Of ‘Imminent’ China Threat, Urges Stronger Indo-pacific Defense Ties

Trump Announces 50% Tariff Hike, Backs Nippon Steel Deal In Visit To Pennsylvania

Trump Announces 50% Tariff Hike, Backs Nippon Steel Deal In Visit To Pennsylvania

Who Is Pulkit Arya? Life Sentence For Uttarakhand Resort Owner In Ankita Bhandari Case

Who Is Pulkit Arya? Life Sentence For Uttarakhand Resort Owner In Ankita Bhandari Case

‘Kamal Haasan’s Films Will Ban If…’ Warns Karnataka Minister Amid Kannada-Tamil Row

‘Kamal Haasan’s Films Will Ban If…’ Warns Karnataka Minister Amid Kannada-Tamil Row

DRI Seizes Rs 35.4 Lakh In US Dollars At Amritsar Airport, Passenger Detained

DRI Seizes Rs 35.4 Lakh In US Dollars At Amritsar Airport, Passenger Detained

Entertainment

Started Dating My Ex’s Friend: Surveen Chawla Recalls Getting Labelled As Sl*t In School, Slipping Into Depression

Started Dating My Ex’s Friend: Surveen Chawla Recalls Getting Labelled As Sl*t In School, Slipping

Did Saif Ali Khan Take Deepika Padukone’s Side Amid Her Battle With Sandeep Reddy Vanga? Being Able To Say No To Work…

Did Saif Ali Khan Take Deepika Padukone’s Side Amid Her Battle With Sandeep Reddy Vanga?

Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput’s Wellness Centre Will Charge You ₹1.75 Lakh For Sleep Reset, ₹7,000 For 3-Minute Cryotherapy Session

Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput’s Wellness Centre Will Charge You ₹1.75 Lakh For Sleep Reset,

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Is Finally Coming To TV In Hindi, Here’s When You Can Enjoy All The Action

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Is Finally Coming To TV In Hindi, Here’s When You Can

Who Is Pratik Shah? Homebound Cinematographer Gets Accused Of Emotional Abuse And Inappropriate Behavior

Who Is Pratik Shah? Homebound Cinematographer Gets Accused Of Emotional Abuse And Inappropriate Behavior

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth