Army Chief Praises Troops, Stresses Vigilance During Visit to Jammu Border

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday made a key visit to the White Knight Corps to check how ready the troops are along the border. During the visit, he reviewed the current security situation and praised the soldiers for their efforts during a recent operation.

Review of Operational Readiness

General Dwivedi was given a detailed briefing by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the White Knight Corps. The briefing covered the current security environment and operational developments along the border areas where the Corps is stationed.

According to a statement by the Army’s media wing, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI), “General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, today visited the White Knight Corps to assess the operational readiness of the formation.”

Praise for ‘Operation Sindoor’

During his visit, Gen Dwivedi especially applauded the troops for their excellent work in Operation Sindoor, a recent military operation conducted by the formation. He appreciated their hard work, dedication, and professional conduct throughout the operation.

“The Army chief commended the troops for their exemplary performance in Operation Sindoor and appreciated all ranks for their dedication, professionalism, and unwavering commitment,” the ADGPI statement said.

Focus on Evolving Border Threats

The Army Chief didn’t just focus on past successes. He also reminded the troops to stay prepared for future challenges, especially as the security landscape along the border continues to change.

He “emphasised the importance of remaining adaptable to the evolving security challenges along the borders, reaffirming the need for continuous vigilance and preparedness,” according to the official statement.

Continued Commitment to National Security

General Dwivedi’s visit comes at a time when the Indian Army is maintaining high alert along sensitive areas. His interaction with frontline units was aimed at boosting morale and reinforcing the importance of staying mission-ready at all times.

The White Knight Corps is a crucial part of India’s defense structure along the northern borders. With increasing complexities in regional security, the Corps’ role remains vital in keeping the borders safe and secure.