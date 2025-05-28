Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi Witnesses Indigenous UAS And Loitering Munitions Demo At Babina

In a move highlighting India’s growing military self-reliance and technological prowess, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi observed live demonstrations of indigenous Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), Counter-UAS, and Loitering Munitions at the Babina Field Firing Ranges on Tuesday.

The Indian Army’s Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) shared the update on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, witnessed cutting-edge demonstrations of indigenous UAS, Counter-UAS and Loitering Munitions on 27 May 2025 at Babina Field Firing Ranges.”

The ADGPI further noted, “These capabilities will significantly enhance operational efficiency, force protection, and precision engagement across varied terrains,” reinforcing India’s focus on modernizing its combat and surveillance operations.

Focus on Indigenous Military Technology

The showcased systems are part of India’s push toward indigenous defense development, aimed at reducing dependence on foreign equipment. Loitering munitions, often dubbed “kamikaze drones,” allow operators to survey an area and strike only when a target is confirmed, making them effective for precision warfare.

The addition of advanced Counter-UAS technology ensures better airspace security, especially in border zones vulnerable to hostile drone activity.

Operation Sindoor: Indian Army Shares Insights

In a separate development, the Indian Army also released a booklet to its personnel documenting Operation Sindoor, India’s powerful military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Photos shared by the Army reveal the operations room from which military chiefs led the campaign. Seen in the images are General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and Air Force Chief Air Marshal AP Singh — reflecting the tri-services coordination that defined the operation.

Launched on May 7, 2025, Operation Sindoor targeted over 100 terrorists linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. The offensive marked India’s strongest retaliation in recent years.

Cross-Border Escalation and De-Escalation

Following India’s initial response, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling along the Line of Control and drone attempts in the Jammu and Kashmir region. In return, India launched a coordinated strike that damaged 11 Pakistani airbases, targeting radar systems, communications, and airfield infrastructure.

The escalation was brought to a halt on May 10, when both sides agreed to a cessation of hostilities, following diplomatic and backchannel interventions.

The Strategic Outlook

The dual developments advanced drone tech demonstration and the release of Operation Sindoor images highlight a new phase in India’s defense strategy that combines technological advancement with decisive military action.

General Dwivedi’s public appearances also underline the Indian Army’s message of readiness, transparency, and modernization at a time of heightened regional tensions.

