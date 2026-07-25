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Home > India News > Army Officer’s Son Studying in US Dies After Car Falls Into Open Drain in Delhi, Survivor Reveals What Happened

Army Officer’s Son Studying in US Dies After Car Falls Into Open Drain in Delhi, Survivor Reveals What Happened

A 20-year-old student who had recently returned from the US lost his life after his car skidded off a rain-soaked road and plunged into an uncovered drain in Delhi. The investigation is now underway.

Army Officer's Son Studying in US dies after car falls into an open drain in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj (Photo: x.com/ani)
Army Officer's Son Studying in US dies after car falls into an open drain in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj (Photo: x.com/ani)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-07-25 09:29 IST

An unfortunate death of a 20-year-old student, who had recently returned from the United States to India, took place in a shocking road accident in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj on Friday morning. The deceased, who has been named Yashvendra, was driving his car, which skidded off and fell into an open drain. A young woman sitting beside him survived with minor injuries.
 
Yashvendra was visiting a friend in the Delhi Cantonment region after he came back from the United States. The father of Yashvendra is an army officer, presently posted in Kolkata.
 

Car Skids on Slippery Road During Rain

The fatal accident occurred around 6 am near Nangal Dewat drain. As per police, the roads were slippery due to the rain. It appears that the car skidded, hit a tree, overturned and then fell into the open drain.
 
The woman travelling with Yashvendra also told police that the wet road caused the accident. Both of them study at the same business school in the US. They were returning towards Mahipalpur after visiting a friend in Vasant Kunj Enclave.
 

Open Drain Raises Safety Concerns

Police said the drain did not have a protective cover or a retaining wall. This may have increased the risk after the vehicle lost control. The car belongs to the woman, but Yashvendra was driving at the time of the crash. After the car fell into the drain, the woman managed to open her door and escape. However, Yashvendra remained trapped inside as the roof of the vehicle collapsed. Rescue teams pulled the car out of the drain and rushed him to a nearby hospital. Doctors declared him dead on arrival.
 

Police Probe Underway

Police have not yet registered a case. Officers are investigating the exact reason behind the accident. They are checking whether speed or any other factor played a role. CCTV footage from the area is also being examined to understand the sequence of events.
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Army Officer’s Son Studying in US Dies After Car Falls Into Open Drain in Delhi, Survivor Reveals What Happened
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Army Officer’s Son Studying in US Dies After Car Falls Into Open Drain in Delhi, Survivor Reveals What Happened

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Army Officer’s Son Studying in US Dies After Car Falls Into Open Drain in Delhi, Survivor Reveals What Happened
Army Officer’s Son Studying in US Dies After Car Falls Into Open Drain in Delhi, Survivor Reveals What Happened
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