LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Army Officer’s Wife Allegedly Shared Sensitive Information With Chinese Agents Who Approached Her as Academicians, Jammu Police Register FIR

Army Officer’s Wife Allegedly Shared Sensitive Information With Chinese Agents Who Approached Her as Academicians, Jammu Police Register FIR

The wife of a senior Army officer has been booked in Jammu over allegations of sharing sensitive information with foreign intelligence-linked operatives posing as academicians. Investigators are examining the alleged links to China.

Army officer’s wife booked for sharing info with Chinese agents (Image: Representative)
Army officer’s wife booked for sharing info with Chinese agents (Image: Representative)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-10-18 19:05 IST

The wife of a senior Army officer has been booked by Jammu and Kashmir Police for allegedly sharing sensitive information with individuals suspected of having links to foreign intelligence agencies, including China. Investigators suspect the woman was approached by operatives posing as academicians who gradually steered her writing work towards defence-related subjects. The case has raised concerns over the alleged use of academic assignments and research articles to access information of strategic importance to national security.

How Chinese Operatives Allegedly Used Academic Work to Approach Her

According to preliminary findings by intelligence agencies, the woman was initially asked to write articles on environmental issues and geopolitics. Over time, the subjects reportedly shifted towards defence-related matters with potential strategic and operational significance.

You Might Be Interested In

Investigators suspect the woman may have fallen into what they described as an “intellectual trap”, allegedly unaware that the people approaching her as academicians were intelligence operatives attempting to obtain sensitive information. The woman, a native of Telangana, was residing within the jurisdiction of Gandhi Nagar Police Station in Jammu when the case came under scrutiny.

Encrypted Channels and Sensitive Documents Under Scanner

According to sources, the woman came under the scanner after intelligence inputs alleged her involvement in the clandestine collection, possession and transmission of sensitive documents, photographs and electronic data linked to state security.

Investigators suspect that some of this information may have been shared through encrypted communication channels with individuals associated with foreign intelligence agencies.

The police input specifically mentions China and other foreign countries. However, authorities have not established publicly how much information was allegedly transferred or whether it reached foreign intelligence agencies.

FIR Registered Under Official Secrets Act and BNS

FIR No. 290/2026 has been filed at Gandhi Nagar police station under Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923 and Sections 152 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Section 3 of the Official Secrets Act relates to offences concerning information prejudicial to national security, and Section 5 relates to the communication, retention and handling of protected information. It is important to note that the above charges are serious allegations but by no means prove anyone’s guilt.

What Investigators Are Trying to Establish

It seems that the primary goal of the investigation is to uncover the woman’s foreign connections and the mode of communication between them. It was not mentioned what specific documents have been used, whether there was any material found or whether any searches were made. It is also unknown what amount of information has been transferred and who those operatives were.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Army Officer’s Wife Allegedly Shared Sensitive Information With Chinese Agents Who Approached Her as Academicians, Jammu Police Register FIR
Tags: home-hero-pos-1

RELATED News

Can AI Use Arjun Kapoor’s Face Without Permission? Delhi High Court Says No as Actor Wins Personality Rights Case

Wife Dies, Teacher Seeks Relief From Election Duty, Gets Suspended: Why Punjab and Haryana High Court Intervened

Extramarital Affairs With 2 Officers’ Wives? Army Major Faces Termination, Here’s What Tribunal Said

Onward Technologies Delivers its Strongest-Ever Quarter; Total Revenue up 22.2% and EBITDA up 33.7% YoY; Raises FY27 Outlook

PATHVIK Launches to End Career Guesswork: Students Can Now Experience a Career Before They Choose It

LATEST NEWS

Finn Allen To Match Abhishek Sharma’s T20I Feat? Ex-Indian Cricketer Makes Big Prediction Ahead Of New Zealand Tour

India Women Vs Zimbabwe Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-W vs ZIM-W 2nd T20I on TV, Laptop in India

Alliance Air Pays ₹16 Lakh to 33 Passengers After Hyderabad-Mysore Flight Cancellation, Consumer Commission Issues NBWs

JUV vs LAZ, Serie A: Check Juventus vs Lazio All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV

Deva Was Suspended From Doordarshan For Playing A Piano—Then He Went On To Shape Tamil Film Music: His Untold Journey

NFO vs ARS, Premier League: Check Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV

Indian Legend Backs Sanju Samson Ahead Of New Zealand Tour Says ‘Consistency Is Overrated In T20s’

RMA vs SEV, La Liga: Check Real Madrid vs Sevilla All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV

23-Year-Old Sahil Found Dead in Open Drain in Noida’s Barola, Locals Question Noida Authority’s Negligence

5 Die After Car Swerves to Avoid Potholes and Crashes Into Bus in Maharashtra, Locals Blame Poor Road Conditions

Army Officer’s Wife Allegedly Shared Sensitive Information With Chinese Agents Who Approached Her as Academicians, Jammu Police Register FIR

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Army Officer’s Wife Allegedly Shared Sensitive Information With Chinese Agents Who Approached Her as Academicians, Jammu Police Register FIR

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Army Officer’s Wife Allegedly Shared Sensitive Information With Chinese Agents Who Approached Her as Academicians, Jammu Police Register FIR
Army Officer’s Wife Allegedly Shared Sensitive Information With Chinese Agents Who Approached Her as Academicians, Jammu Police Register FIR
Army Officer’s Wife Allegedly Shared Sensitive Information With Chinese Agents Who Approached Her as Academicians, Jammu Police Register FIR
Army Officer’s Wife Allegedly Shared Sensitive Information With Chinese Agents Who Approached Her as Academicians, Jammu Police Register FIR
Army Officer’s Wife Allegedly Shared Sensitive Information With Chinese Agents Who Approached Her as Academicians, Jammu Police Register FIR

QUICK LINKS