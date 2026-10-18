Army Officer’s Wife Allegedly Shared Sensitive Information With Chinese Agents Who Approached Her as Academicians, Jammu Police Register FIR

The wife of a senior Army officer has been booked by Jammu and Kashmir Police for allegedly sharing sensitive information with individuals suspected of having links to foreign intelligence agencies, including China. Investigators suspect the woman was approached by operatives posing as academicians who gradually steered her writing work towards defence-related subjects. The case has raised concerns over the alleged use of academic assignments and research articles to access information of strategic importance to national security.

How Chinese Operatives Allegedly Used Academic Work to Approach Her

According to preliminary findings by intelligence agencies, the woman was initially asked to write articles on environmental issues and geopolitics. Over time, the subjects reportedly shifted towards defence-related matters with potential strategic and operational significance.

Investigators suspect the woman may have fallen into what they described as an “intellectual trap”, allegedly unaware that the people approaching her as academicians were intelligence operatives attempting to obtain sensitive information. The woman, a native of Telangana, was residing within the jurisdiction of Gandhi Nagar Police Station in Jammu when the case came under scrutiny.

Encrypted Channels and Sensitive Documents Under Scanner

According to sources, the woman came under the scanner after intelligence inputs alleged her involvement in the clandestine collection, possession and transmission of sensitive documents, photographs and electronic data linked to state security.

Investigators suspect that some of this information may have been shared through encrypted communication channels with individuals associated with foreign intelligence agencies.

The police input specifically mentions China and other foreign countries. However, authorities have not established publicly how much information was allegedly transferred or whether it reached foreign intelligence agencies.

FIR Registered Under Official Secrets Act and BNS

FIR No. 290/2026 has been filed at Gandhi Nagar police station under Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923 and Sections 152 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Section 3 of the Official Secrets Act relates to offences concerning information prejudicial to national security, and Section 5 relates to the communication, retention and handling of protected information. It is important to note that the above charges are serious allegations but by no means prove anyone’s guilt.

What Investigators Are Trying to Establish

It seems that the primary goal of the investigation is to uncover the woman’s foreign connections and the mode of communication between them. It was not mentioned what specific documents have been used, whether there was any material found or whether any searches were made. It is also unknown what amount of information has been transferred and who those operatives were.