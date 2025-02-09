Home
Sunday, February 9, 2025
Army On Alert After Soldiers On Patrolling Duty Fired Upon By Terrorists In J&K’s Rajouri On The Eve Of Afzal Guru Hanging Anniversary

Tensions flared along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district as Indian Army troops came under fire from across the border while on patrol. The attack, suspected to be an infiltration attempt, prompted heightened security measures in the region.

Army On Alert After Soldiers On Patrolling Duty Fired Upon By Terrorists In J&K’s Rajouri On The Eve Of Afzal Guru Hanging Anniversary

Tensions flared along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district as Indian Army troops came under fire from across the border


Indian Army troops were deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district after soldiers on patrolling duty came under fire from a forested area across the border on Saturday. The attack occurred on the eve of the anniversary of Afzal Guru’s hanging.

Exchange of Fire Between Terrorists And Army

Security officials stated that soldiers were patrolling in a forward village in the Keri sector when they were fired upon from across the LoC. Indian troops immediately retaliated by returning fire.

While no casualties were reported, the incident prompted authorities to heighten security measures in the region. “An alert has been sounded to maintain strict vigil,” a security official told PTI.

Infiltration Attempt Suspected

Officials believe the suspected terrorists were likely waiting in the forest with the intention of infiltrating Indian territory. “The anti-infiltration grid has been strengthened to ensure heightened vigilance,” the security official added.

Following the brief exchange of gunfire, security forces have reinforced monitoring mechanisms to prevent any infiltration attempts. Authorities have also called for strict surveillance in the region as a precautionary measure.

The attack occurred just a day after the Indian Army thwarted an ambush by Pakistani infiltrators on its post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. During the operation, soldiers eliminated seven infiltrators, including two to three Pakistan Army personnel, on the night of February 4-5, according to sources.

Pakistan Border Action Team Intercepted By Army

Reports claim that the Indian Army intercepted Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT), a specialized unit for cross-border operations, as it attempted to target a forward post. Among the seven killed, two to three were identified as Pakistan Army regulars. The remaining infiltrators were likely affiliated with the Al-Badr group.

In recent months, terror-related incidents have surged across various districts in the Jammu region, resulting in the deaths of 44 people, including 18 security personnel.

With inputs from agencies.

Also Read: Kulgam: Ex-Army Man, His Wife, Daughter Injured in Terrorist Attack

