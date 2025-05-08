Army on High Alert After 'Missile Debris' Discovered In Amritsar Village

This event comes amid growing cross-border tension, heightening fears of potential escalation between the two nations.

Tensions remain high along the India-Pakistan border as debris suspected to be part of a missile was discovered in an open field near Amritsar, Punjab.

The incident occurred in Makhan Windi and Jethuwal villages, both situated close to the international boundary.

Local Authorities Respond Swiftly

Station House Officer (SHO) of Jandiala, Harchand Singh Sandhu, arrived at the location to assess the situation.

“It is a portion of a missile which has been neutralised in air itself and its debris scattered in the area. I am ensuring safety measures are followed here,” he said.

Following the discovery, Army personnel moved in to cordon off the area.

Bomb disposal squads were also placed on high alert as a precautionary measure.

The origin of the projectile remains unclear, and officials are investigating how it came to land in the field.

Leaders Voice Concerns Over Escalation

Congress MP from Amritsar, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, visited the site and expressed concern over the implications of the incident.

“The Army has been called here. We have to cooperate with the Army and the Administration. We are ready for this (to face the ceasefire violation by Pakistan). India only took action on terror sites in Pakistan, but look what they (Pakistan) have done,” he stated.

PIB Dismisses Fake Claims of Cross-Border Attack

Amid the missile debris scare, the Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check unit addressed a viral claim on social media from a Pakistani handle alleging that Pakistan had struck a military base in Amritsar, resulting in “numerous casualties”.

The PIB firmly rejected the claim, stating the video being circulated was entirely false.

It clarified that the footage was not from any recent military operation but was, in fact, an old video from a wildfire in 2024.

“Pakistan-based handles are spreading old videos falsely alleging strikes on a military base in Amritsar.

#PIBFactCheck: The video being shared is from a wildfire from 2024. Avoid sharing unverified information and rely only on official sources from the Government of India for accurate information,” the PIB stated in a post.

The agency also issued a stern warning about the dangers of spreading misinformation, labelling the campaign a “Pakistan Propaganda Alert”.

(With Inputs From ANI)

