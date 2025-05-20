Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Army Refutes Claims Of Air Defence Deployment At Golden Temple

Army Refutes Claims Of Air Defence Deployment At Golden Temple

In an official statement, the Army clarified that no such equipment or related resources were stationed at Sri Darbar Sahib during the recent period of heightened security concerns.

Army Refutes Claims Of Air Defence Deployment At Golden Temple

Indian Army firmly denied reports claiming it had deployed air defence guns or related military equipment within the Golden Temple complex


The Indian Army on Monday firmly denied reports that air defence (AD) guns were deployed within the premises of the Golden Temple in Amritsar. In an official statement, the Army clarified that no such equipment or related resources were stationed at Sri Darbar Sahib during the recent period of heightened security concerns.

The denial came in response to a recent interview by Lieutenant General Sumer Ivan D’Cunha to ANI, in which he stated that air defence guns were positioned at the Golden Temple with the consent of the head granthi. He further claimed that, for operational purposes, the temple’s lights were switched off to better detect drones allegedly launched from across the border.

Lt Gen D’Cunha had said, “It was very nice that the head granthi allowed us to deploy our guns. Possibly for the first time in many years, the Golden Temple lights were switched off so we could track incoming drones.”

However, this assertion was strongly refuted by the current head granthi of the Golden Temple, Giani Raghbir Singh. Terming the Army officer’s claim as “propaganda,” Singh stated there was no communication between him and any army official regarding such deployment.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“I was not contacted by any army officer. There was no communication on any gun deployment, nor did any such incident occur at Sri Darbar Sahib,” he said. Singh added that he had been abroad on leave in the United States from April 24 to May 14, and the recent conflict had occurred entirely during his absence.

He urged the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to investigate the claims and initiate appropriate action if any SGPC member was involved without authorisation.

The incident has stirred concern over misinformation surrounding sensitive religious sites, particularly amid escalating regional tensions. The Army reiterated that its operations were carried out with full respect to cultural and religious sentiments, and no defence equipment had entered the sacred complex.

Must Read: Mizoram Breaks Record, Becomes India’s First Fully Literate State

Filed under

Golden Temple

The UK government’s pla

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court
The United Kingdom is set

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Since assuming the role o

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences
newsx

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...
An official from the Paki

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...
House Republicans moved i

House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence After Child’s Hospitalization

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes New Turn

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...

Entertainment

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

Lifestyle

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand