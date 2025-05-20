Army Refutes Claims Of Air Defence Deployment At Golden Temple

In an official statement, the Army clarified that no such equipment or related resources were stationed at Sri Darbar Sahib during the recent period of heightened security concerns.

The Indian Army on Monday firmly denied reports that air defence (AD) guns were deployed within the premises of the Golden Temple in Amritsar. In an official statement, the Army clarified that no such equipment or related resources were stationed at Sri Darbar Sahib during the recent period of heightened security concerns.

The denial came in response to a recent interview by Lieutenant General Sumer Ivan D’Cunha to ANI, in which he stated that air defence guns were positioned at the Golden Temple with the consent of the head granthi. He further claimed that, for operational purposes, the temple’s lights were switched off to better detect drones allegedly launched from across the border.

Lt Gen D’Cunha had said, “It was very nice that the head granthi allowed us to deploy our guns. Possibly for the first time in many years, the Golden Temple lights were switched off so we could track incoming drones.”

However, this assertion was strongly refuted by the current head granthi of the Golden Temple, Giani Raghbir Singh. Terming the Army officer’s claim as “propaganda,” Singh stated there was no communication between him and any army official regarding such deployment.

“I was not contacted by any army officer. There was no communication on any gun deployment, nor did any such incident occur at Sri Darbar Sahib,” he said. Singh added that he had been abroad on leave in the United States from April 24 to May 14, and the recent conflict had occurred entirely during his absence.

He urged the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to investigate the claims and initiate appropriate action if any SGPC member was involved without authorisation.

The incident has stirred concern over misinformation surrounding sensitive religious sites, particularly amid escalating regional tensions. The Army reiterated that its operations were carried out with full respect to cultural and religious sentiments, and no defence equipment had entered the sacred complex.

