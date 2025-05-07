Army Strikes Back After Pahalgam Massacre, NIA Gathers Key Leads

Home
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
In a retaliatory operation early Wednesday morning, the Indian Army targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pak-occupied Jammu and Kashmir under ‘Operation Sindoor’.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday issued a public appeal for information regarding the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 tourists. The NIA urged tourists, visitors, and residents who were present during or before the incident to share photographs, videos, or any relevant details. Officials stated that such contributions could prove crucial in identifying the perpetrators and understanding their methods. The agency emphasized the importance of public cooperation and asked individuals to contact them via mobile number 9654958816 or landline 011-24368800. A senior NIA official will coordinate with callers to collect any shared material or evidence.

Agency Collects and Analyzes Visual Evidence

The NIA confirmed that it has already gathered numerous photographs and videos related to the attack. Teams are conducting a detailed analysis of the material to detect any leads or overlooked evidence. Officials have deployed specialized units to examine each file meticulously. “To ensure no useful information is overlooked, the agency is intensifying its efforts,” an NIA spokesperson said. Social media has seen a surge in circulated visuals from the attack site, which the agency also plans to evaluate.

Witnesses Urged To Come Forward

Investigators believe that many individuals who were in Pahalgam on or before April 22 may have inadvertently captured crucial information. “Tourists and others present in the area may have inadvertently captured details that could assist in unravelling the conspiracy behind this unprecedented targeted attack on tourists in Kashmir,” the agency noted in its appeal. NIA teams stationed at the attack site are interviewing witnesses and collecting any supporting evidence available.

Army Launches ‘Operation Sindoor’ In Response

In a retaliatory operation early Wednesday morning, the Indian Army targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pak-occupied Jammu and Kashmir under ‘Operation Sindoor’. Army sources confirmed that they conducted the strikes to avenge the loss of lives in the April 22 attack. “We have avenged the loss of lives in the Pahalgam terror attack,” a senior army official stated.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Army Strikes Back After P

