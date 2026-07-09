Army to Acquire 450 New Carl-Gustaf M4 Launchers: Why This Anti-Tank Weapon System Is Lethal?

The Indian Army is all set to acquire 450 new Carl-Gustaf M4 launchers thereby significantly boosting the army’s anti-tank and multi-role combat capabilities. For the acquisition of this weapons system, the army has floated a Request for Proposal (RFP) to acquire 450 units which are likely to be made in India.

The Carl-Gustaf M4 is one of the world’s most advanced 84mm recoilless rifle systems. The weapon was developed by Swedish defence company Saab. This anti-tank gun is lightweight, shoulder-fired weapon which can be easily carried and operated by a single soldier on the battlefield. The Carl-Gustaf launcher is versatile weapon and can engage a variety of targets, including main battle tanks, armoured vehicles, bunkers, fortified positions and enemy personnel. The major advantage of this weapon is that it supports multiple types of ammunition which allows the troops to adapt to different combat situation with the same launcher.

New Gustaf Better than old Mark-3

As compared to previous versions, this launcher system is lighter and more compact. The weapon system is equipped with advanced fire-control compatibility making it more capable in modern warfare. The system’s portability, accuracy, and ability to destroy heavily protected targets has made it one of the most sought after anti-tank weapon systems across the world.

Weapons range and firepower

Reports suggest that the request for proposal has mandated that the weapons weight must not be more than 7 kilograms. Additionally, the weapons systems must have a barrel life of 1500 rounds or work for 15 years. The effective engagement range of the weapon is kept at a minimum of 350-800 meters offering improved accuracy and reliability. The newer version Mark-4 of the weapon is said to be more lighter and more reliable compared to its previous variant Carl Gustaf Mark-3.

This rocket launcher system is a multi-role recoilless weapon system which weighs around 7-kg and measuring less than 1 metre in length. The launcher is compatible with a variety of sighting systems, including open sights, red dot sights, telescopic sights, as well as advanced fire control devices which enhances accuracy and target engagement.

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