Artificial Rain In Delhi? Minister Gopal Rai Urges PM Modi’s Intervention Amid Severe Pollution

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has urgently requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to approve the use of artificial rain as a measure to tackle the severe air pollution levels in the national capital. In a letter sent to the Central Government on Tuesday, Rai stressed the critical need for intervention, citing the worsening smog conditions enveloping North India and the health emergency it poses.

Rai’s plea follows the alarming air quality in Delhi, which remains the most polluted city in the country. The Air Quality Index (AQI) surged to an alarming 494, placing it in the ‘severe plus’ category. Several air monitoring stations recorded AQI levels touching the 500 mark, which Rai described as a “medical emergency” caused by the thick blanket of smog.

Artificial Rain: A Last-Ditch Effort to Clear Smog

According to Rai, artificial rain is the only viable solution to combat the smog that has overtaken the city. In his media address, he stated, “Layers of smog have covered North India. Artificial rain is the only solution to get rid of smog. This is a medical emergency.” He emphasized that it is the moral responsibility of Prime Minister Modi to take decisive action, urging him to intervene and direct the Centre to take necessary steps to control pollution in Delhi.

Rai criticized Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, accusing him of inaction regarding the artificial rain proposal. He pointed out that despite sending multiple letters (in August, September, October, and one on Tuesday), Yadav had not convened a single meeting to discuss the matter. Rai further pressed the Central Government to either come up with a solution or provide a clear path for implementing artificial rain. If not, he demanded that the Environment Minister step down.

Delhi Government’s Efforts to Combat Pollution

Despite the severe pollution, the Delhi Government has implemented various measures to curb the crisis. Rai announced that BS-III petrol four-wheelers and BS-IV diesel vehicles have been banned in the city, along with a ban on trucks and diesel buses entering Delhi from outside. Schools for classes 10 and 12 have been closed, and work hours have been staggered to minimize exposure to the harmful air quality.

The government is also exploring options like work-from-home policies to reduce the number of people traveling and further contributing to pollution. Rai also mentioned that the odd-even vehicle scheme is under discussion, though it may be implemented only after the smog layer is cleared by artificial rain.

Supreme Court’s Intervention

The issue of artificial rain gained additional urgency after the Supreme Court intervened. In a hearing on Monday, the court ordered that Stage 4 pollution curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) should not be lifted, even if AQI levels fall below 450. The court also noted a delay in implementing stricter measures to control air pollution, further underlining the gravity of the situation.

What is Artificial Rain?

Artificial rain, also known as cloud seeding, involves dispersing substances like silver iodide, potassium iodide, and dry ice into the atmosphere to trigger the formation of rain. The process typically takes about half an hour to produce rainfall, providing a potential solution to clear the smog and improve air quality. Last year, the Delhi Government approached the Supreme Court with the possibility of using cloud seeding to reduce AQI levels, but the court directed them to seek permission from the Centre.

As Delhi grapples with one of its worst air pollution crises, the call for artificial rain could be the last-resort measure to clear the air and protect public health. While the Delhi government is exploring multiple avenues, the success of these efforts hinges on swift approval from the Centre. Prime Minister Modi’s involvement in the matter may prove pivotal in making the controversial artificial rain a reality.

