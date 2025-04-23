Home
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Live Tv
Arunachal Man Dies In Pahalgam Terror Attack During Family Trip

What started as a peaceful family vacation turned into a heartbreaking tragedy for a young couple from Arunachal Pradesh. Tagehalying, an employee of the Indian Air Force, died unexpectedly while visiting Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Arunachal Man Dies In Pahalgam Terror Attack During Family Trip

What started as a peaceful family vacation turned into a heartbreaking tragedy for a young couple from Arunachal Pradesh. Tagehalying, an employee of the Indian Air Force, died unexpectedly while visiting Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was not alone. Tagehalying had been traveling with his wife and brother, making what was supposed to be a joyful family trip. But tragedy struck, leaving his loved ones in shock and mourning.

Sister shares family’s grief

Tagehalying’s sister, Rubu, spoke to NewsX over the phone. She said the family is now trying to bring his body back to their hometown Ziro, in Arunachal Pradesh, so they can perform the last rites.

In an emotional account, she said, “His wife is already senseless upon seeing the body.” The loss has hit especially hard because the couple had only been married for a year. What was meant to be the start of a new life together has ended in unimaginable pain.

Small town in mourning

News of Tagehalying’s death has deeply affected people in Ziro, where he was well-known. Friends, neighbors, and colleagues are coming forward to express their condolences and support the grieving family.

Locals described him as someone who was kind, responsible, and proud to serve the country in the Air Force. Many in the community are still struggling to process the sudden loss.

Still no official cause of death

As of now, officials have not confirmed the exact cause of Tagehalying’s death. It’s not clear whether it was due to health issues, an accident, or something else entirely. The family and authorities are still waiting for more details.

What is clear, however, is the deep sorrow that has taken over the household. His wife, who was present at the time, is in a state of shock and barely able to speak. The emotional weight of the situation is overwhelming for everyone involved.

A life remembered

Back in Ziro, preparations are underway to receive Tagehalying’s body. His relatives are coordinating with the authorities to bring him home, while local residents are getting ready to support the family in any way they can.

The death of this young Air Force officer is a reminder of how fragile life is. He had dreams, a new marriage, and plans for the future—all suddenly cut short.

