Arvind Kejriwal Appeals To EC Over ‘Attack On AAP Volunteers’, Demands Action Against BJP

As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, Arvind Kejriwal, the chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has raised serious allegations regarding the safety and security of his party workers. In a letter to the Election Commission of India (EC), Kejriwal accused BJP workers and the Delhi Police of intimidating and harassing AAP volunteers in the New Delhi constituency.

In his letter, Kejriwal urged the Election Commission to appoint independent observers in his New Delhi constituency to ensure a fair election process. He also called for action against BJP workers, demanding that they be arrested for their alleged involvement in the harassment of AAP workers. Kejriwal further demanded that the police officers involved in these incidents be suspended for their role in the alleged unlawful actions.

Alleged Unlawful Detentions and Harassment

Kejriwal claimed that one of his senior volunteers had been unlawfully detained by the police at the Tilak Marg Police Station. The volunteer was reportedly booked under Section 126 of the BNSS, 2023, on “baseless and fictitious grounds” that the individual had prior cases against him. Kejriwal strongly denied these allegations, asserting that there were no such previous cases.

The AAP leader alleged that the detained volunteer had been subjected to physical abuse by the police to the point of fainting. Kejriwal further accused BJP workers of going to extreme lengths, including threatening the families of AAP volunteers and even vandalizing their homes and businesses.

Kejriwal highlighted that BJP workers had gone as far as to threaten AAP volunteers with violence and intimidation, aiming to prevent them from participating in election-related activities. He specifically mentioned an individual named “Raju Matiala,” allegedly a BJP member, who issued threats to AAP volunteers in the Kali Bari Marg area.

The AAP chief expressed his concern over what he described as a “systematic effort” to suppress the grassroots efforts of his party, alleging that these actions were coordinated at the behest of the BJP.

Other Alleged Incidents of Violence Against AAP Workers

The allegations continued, with Kejriwal referencing an incident involving AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal, who was reportedly assaulted during a public rally in Rohini. The MLA, who is also a candidate from Rithala, was interacting with local residents at the time of the attack.

Kejriwal reiterated that his party’s workers were facing increasing threats and harassment, adding that this was part of a broader pattern of intimidation aimed at undermining AAP’s electoral campaign in New Delhi.

Alongside Kejriwal’s letter, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also wrote to the Election Commission, alleging that BJP workers had assaulted AAP volunteers in the New Delhi constituency. Singh claimed that the BJP workers had tried to prevent AAP members from campaigning in the area.

Electoral Battle in New Delhi Constituency

In the upcoming elections, Arvind Kejriwal is contesting from the New Delhi constituency against Parvesh Verma of the BJP and Sandeep Dikshit from the Congress. With the polls set for February 5 and results to be announced on February 8, the contest has become a high-stakes battle, not just between the three parties, but also for the safety and rights of party workers involved in the electoral process.

The Delhi Assembly elections are poised for a heated contest, with the BJP, AAP, and Congress all vying for influence in the national capital. As the February 5 election date draws nearer, the allegations of harassment and intimidation raised by Kejriwal have added an extra layer of tension to what promises to be a fiercely competitive election season. The outcome of these allegations and the actions of the Election Commission in response will play a crucial role in ensuring a free and fair election process.