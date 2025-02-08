Home
Arvind Kejriwal Loses Delhi Assembly Elections: How Congress's Sandeep Dikshit Played a Key Role in the Outcome

The 2025 Delhi Assembly Election has delivered a stunning result in the New Delhi constituency, where BJP’s Parvesh Verma has defeated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The 2025 Delhi Assembly Election has delivered a stunning result in the New Delhi constituency, where BJP’s Parvesh Verma has defeated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. This result is significant not only because Kejriwal, a three-time Chief Minister, has lost his seat, but also because of an unexpected subplot—the role played by Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit in shaping the final outcome.

Although Dikshit finished third in the race, the votes he secured were enough to tip the scales against Kejriwal, raising important questions about whether an AAP-Congress alliance could have altered the election result.

History Repeats Itself in the New Delhi Constituency

For many voters, this election felt like history repeating itself.

  • In 1998 and 2003, Sheila Dikshit, the former Chief Minister and a Congress stalwart, won this seat when it was called Gole Market.
  • After delimitation, the seat was renamed New Delhi, and she won again in 2008.
  • However, in 2013, Arvind Kejriwal entered the political arena as the face of the India Against Corruption movement and defeated Sheila Dikshit, ending her political career.
  • That election also marked the end of Congress’s rule in Delhi, as AAP emerged as a powerful force.

Fast forward 12 years, and Kejriwal, once the giant slayer, has now become the Goliath who has been defeated by BJP’s Parvesh Verma, a leader many saw as an underdog.

How Parvesh Verma Pulled Off the Big Victory

Parvesh Verma, a 47-year-old BJP leader, defeated Kejriwal by a narrow margin of 4,089 votes. But what makes this result even more interesting is the fact that Sandeep Dikshit, the Congress candidate, secured 4,568 votes, finishing a distant third.

Had Congress and AAP contested together, Kejriwal might have scraped through with a slim victory. However, without an alliance, the anti-BJP vote got split, giving Parvesh Verma the edge he needed to claim victory.

In the 2020 election, Kejriwal had defeated BJP’s Sunil Yadav by over 21,000 votes, and Congress candidate Romesh Sabharwal had only managed to secure 3,220 votes. The numbers clearly show that BJP has made massive gains in this constituency between 2020 and 2025.

Corruption Allegations and Their Impact on Voter Sentiment

Another major factor that contributed to Kejriwal’s defeat was the cloud of corruption allegations hanging over him.

  • His alleged involvement in the liquor policy scam and
  • Allegations of irregularities in the revamp of the Chief Minister’s residence

These controversies seem to have damaged his reputation and influenced voters’ choices. Many Delhi residents who once saw Kejriwal as a symbol of clean governance began questioning his leadership, making it easier for BJP to sway undecided voters.

Sandeep Dikshit’s Aggressive Campaign Against Kejriwal

Despite finishing third, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit played a crucial role in this election.

  • Throughout the campaign, he strongly criticized Kejriwal and AAP’s governance, arguing that Congress should highlight the failures of the Delhi government.
  • His sister, Latika Dikshit, also campaigned for him, reminding voters of their mother, Sheila Dikshit’s legacy, and how she transformed Delhi’s infrastructure and public services.
  • Many believe that Dikshit’s campaign successfully pulled a section of the anti-BJP vote away from AAP, indirectly helping BJP’s candidate, Parvesh Verma.

This election result raises an important what-if: Had Congress and AAP joined forces, would Kejriwal have won?

Who Is Parvesh Verma? The Son of a Former Delhi Chief Minister

Parvesh Verma is not a newcomer to politics. He is the son of Sahib Singh Verma, a senior BJP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister from 1996 to 1998.

  • Sahib Singh Verma was a prominent figure in Delhi BJP politics, having taken over the Chief Minister’s post from Madan Lal Khurana.
  • His legacy in Delhi’s politics helped Parvesh Verma gain credibility and support from traditional BJP voters.
  • Over the years, Parvesh Verma built his own political base, and his victory against Kejriwal cements his status as a rising leader within BJP.

What This Means for Delhi’s Political Future

The New Delhi constituency election result is not just about one leader’s defeat—it reflects a larger political shift in Delhi.

  1. BJP’s Rising Strength
    • In 2020, BJP was struggling in Delhi.
    • In 2025, it has gained massive ground, showing that AAP’s popularity is fading.
  2. The Impact of a Divided Opposition
    • The split between Congress and AAP helped BJP win.
    • If the opposition parties remain divided, BJP’s grip on Delhi will only strengthen.
  3. Corruption Allegations Are a Major Issue
    • The election results show that voters took corruption allegations seriously.
    • AAP’s image as a clean, transparent party has been damaged, which could hurt them in future elections.

A Turning Point in Delhi Politics

The 2025 Delhi Assembly election has marked a turning point in the capital’s politics.

  • Parvesh Verma’s victory over Arvind Kejriwal signals the BJP’s return to strength in Delhi.
  • Sandeep Dikshit’s role in the election shows that Congress still has influence, even if it failed to win.
  • The corruption controversies surrounding AAP have dented its public image, raising questions about its future.

As Delhi’s political landscape continues to evolve, the biggest takeaway from this election is clear—AAP is no longer invincible, and BJP is once again a dominant force in the capital

ALSO READ: Arvind Kejriwal Reacts To AAP’s Lose In Delhi Elections 2025, ‘We Accept The Mandate’

