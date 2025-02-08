Home
Saturday, February 8, 2025
Arvind Kejriwal Loses From New Delhi Constituency By 3,200 Votes

In a stunning turn of events, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lost the New Delhi constituency in the 2025 Assembly elections.

Arvind Kejriwal Loses From New Delhi Constituency By 3,200 Votes


In a stunning turn of events, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lost the New Delhi constituency in the 2025 Assembly elections. Kejriwal, who was contesting from his stronghold, faced a tough battle against BJP’s Parvesh Verma and Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit.

BJP’s Parvesh Verma Emerges Victorious

According to the latest election results, Parvesh Verma secured a decisive victory, unseating Kejriwal from the prestigious New Delhi seat. This defeat marks a significant setback for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leader, who had been representing the constituency since 2013.

Kejriwal’s loss comes as a major surprise, given his stronghold over the constituency in previous elections. The New Delhi seat has long been a symbol of AAP’s rise in the capital’s politics, but the tide seems to have turned this time in favor of the BJP.

A Three-Cornered Contest

The contest in New Delhi was a high-stakes, three-way fight:

  • Parvesh Verma (BJP): Known for his strong grassroots connect and a focused campaign on local issues, Verma managed to rally significant support.
  • Arvind Kejriwal (AAP): Despite his track record as a two-time Chief Minister, Kejriwal’s campaign failed to gain enough traction amidst growing challenges.
  • Sandeep Dikshit (Congress): The Congress leader put up a spirited fight but could not match the organizational strength of BJP or AAP.

What Led to Kejriwal’s Defeat?

Several factors may have contributed to Kejriwal’s unexpected loss:

  1. Anti-Incumbency: After nearly a decade in power, AAP faced growing dissatisfaction over its governance and handling of local issues.
  2. BJP’s Aggressive Campaign: The BJP’s focus on corruption allegations and promises of a “double-engine” government resonated with voters.
  3. Congress Resurgence: While Congress failed to win the seat, its presence as a serious contender likely split the anti-BJP vote, further weakening Kejriwal’s chances.

Arvind Kejriwal’s loss in the New Delhi constituency by 3,200 votes and is a defining moment in Delhi’s political history.

Parvesh Verma’s victory, meanwhile, solidifies BJP’s growing presence in the capital and sets the stage for a new chapter in Delhi’s governance. All eyes will now be on the BJP’s next moves and how it reshapes the city’s political direction.

