Arvind Kejriwal Loses From New Delhi Constituency By 3,200 Votes

In a stunning turn of events, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lost the New Delhi constituency in the 2025 Assembly elections.

In a stunning turn of events, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lost the New Delhi constituency in the 2025 Assembly elections. Kejriwal, who was contesting from his stronghold, faced a tough battle against BJP’s Parvesh Verma and Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

BJP’s Parvesh Verma Emerges Victorious

According to the latest election results, Parvesh Verma secured a decisive victory, unseating Kejriwal from the prestigious New Delhi seat. This defeat marks a significant setback for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leader, who had been representing the constituency since 2013.

Kejriwal’s loss comes as a major surprise, given his stronghold over the constituency in previous elections. The New Delhi seat has long been a symbol of AAP’s rise in the capital’s politics, but the tide seems to have turned this time in favor of the BJP.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Three-Cornered Contest

The contest in New Delhi was a high-stakes, three-way fight:

Parvesh Verma (BJP) : Known for his strong grassroots connect and a focused campaign on local issues, Verma managed to rally significant support.

: Known for his strong grassroots connect and a focused campaign on local issues, Verma managed to rally significant support. Arvind Kejriwal (AAP) : Despite his track record as a two-time Chief Minister, Kejriwal’s campaign failed to gain enough traction amidst growing challenges.

: Despite his track record as a two-time Chief Minister, Kejriwal’s campaign failed to gain enough traction amidst growing challenges. Sandeep Dikshit (Congress): The Congress leader put up a spirited fight but could not match the organizational strength of BJP or AAP.

What Led to Kejriwal’s Defeat?

Several factors may have contributed to Kejriwal’s unexpected loss:

Anti-Incumbency: After nearly a decade in power, AAP faced growing dissatisfaction over its governance and handling of local issues. BJP’s Aggressive Campaign: The BJP’s focus on corruption allegations and promises of a “double-engine” government resonated with voters. Congress Resurgence: While Congress failed to win the seat, its presence as a serious contender likely split the anti-BJP vote, further weakening Kejriwal’s chances.

Arvind Kejriwal’s loss in the New Delhi constituency by 3,200 votes and is a defining moment in Delhi’s political history.

Parvesh Verma’s victory, meanwhile, solidifies BJP’s growing presence in the capital and sets the stage for a new chapter in Delhi’s governance. All eyes will now be on the BJP’s next moves and how it reshapes the city’s political direction.