Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia Among Big AAP Names Who Lost Delhi Elections 2025

The 2025 Delhi elections have delivered a stunning setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with its two most prominent leaders, Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, losing their respective seats. This marks a significant shift in Delhi’s political landscape, ending Kejriwal’s decade-long dominance in the capital.

Arvind Kejriwal Defeated in New Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal, the incumbent Chief Minister and AAP’s most recognizable face, has lost his re-election bid from the New Delhi constituency. He was defeated by Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Parvesh Verma, a former two-time Member of Parliament. Verma, who was held back by the BJP from contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, secured victory with a margin of approximately 1,200 votes.

Kejriwal’s defeat is expected to reignite discussions over the rift between AAP and Congress—both members of the struggling INDIA bloc. The Congress candidate, Sandeep Dikshit, finished third in the contest, leading to speculation that a unified opposition could have helped Kejriwal retain his seat, if not his government.

Parvesh Verma To Be Delhi CM As He Defeats Arvind Kejriwal?

Verma, now being seen as a potential future Chief Minister, is expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah following his win. The victory is a personal and political milestone for Verma, whose father, Sahib Singh Verma, previously served as Delhi’s Chief Minister.

Kejriwal had held the New Delhi seat since 2013, when he famously defeated then-Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit of the Congress, marking the beginning of AAP’s rise to power. His loss in 2025 signals the end of an era for the party’s leadership in the capital.

Manish Sisodia Concedes Delhi Elections Defeat in Jangpura

Manish Sisodia, AAP’s former Deputy Chief Minister and Kejriwal’s closest aide, has also faced defeat in the 2025 elections. Contesting from the Jangpura Assembly seat this time, after previously winning three consecutive terms from Patparganj, Sisodia lost to BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah by 600 votes.

Acknowledging his defeat, Sisodia said, “Party workers fought well; we all did hard work. People have supported us as well. But, I lost by 600 votes. I congratulate the candidate who won. I hope he will work for the constituency.”

Sisodia was widely credited with transforming Delhi’s government schools during AAP’s first term, a key achievement of the party’s governance. However, his second term was marred by legal troubles. In February 2023, he was arrested in connection with allegations of corruption in Delhi’s now-scrapped liquor policy. This led to his resignation as Deputy Chief Minister and the relinquishment of all his portfolios. After spending nearly one-and-a-half years in jail, he was granted bail by the Supreme Court.

Upon his release, Sisodia had stated that he would return to governance only after the verdict in the ‘people’s court.’ His defeat in Jangpura now leaves questions about his future political role within AAP.

Somnath Bharti Loses Delhi Elections From Malviya Nagar Seat

In another setback for AAP, senior leader Somnath Bharti was defeated in the Malviya Nagar constituency. BJP’s Satish Upadhyay emerged victorious in this closely contested seat. Bharti’s loss further compounds AAP’s electoral challenges and strengthens BJP’s presence in Delhi.

The 2025 Delhi election results mark a major political shift, with AAP losing key strongholds and BJP making significant inroads. Kejriwal’s and Sisodia’s defeats, in particular, signal potential challenges for AAP’s leadership and strategy moving forward. With these results, BJP appears to have regained a strong foothold in the capital, while AAP faces the daunting task of rebuilding its political presence in Delhi.

