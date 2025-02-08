Home
Saturday, February 8, 2025
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia Now Take Leading As Delhi Election Voting Continues

Arvind Kejriwal has taken an early lead in the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections, but a tough battle lies ahead. With the BJP surging in key constituencies, the final outcome remains on a knife’s edge.

Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia Now Take Leading As Delhi Election Voting Continues

Arvind Kejriwal has taken an early lead in the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections, but a tough battle lies ahead.


As the vote counting progresses in the crucial Delhi Assembly elections, former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has taken a lead of 254 votes after the second round of counting. His party colleague and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also leading in his respective constituency, signaling a potential resurgence of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) despite early setbacks.

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP Faces Challenges Amid Liquor Policy Controversy

The biggest challenge for AAP in this election has been the controversy surrounding the Delhi liquor policy case. Both Kejriwal and Sisodia spent months in jail, which cast a shadow over the party’s campaign. The BJP capitalized on this issue, while both parties focused their electoral promises on improving public schools and enhancing free healthcare services in the national capital.

The counting of votes began at 8 AM, with postal ballots being counted first for all 70 assembly constituencies. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), aiming to reclaim power in Delhi after 27 years, has taken an early lead in 24 seats, while the AAP is trailing close behind with 21 leads. This closely fought electoral battle is expected to have significant implications for both Delhi’s governance and national politics.

A Pivotal Election for Arvind Kejriwal, AAP and BJP

This election is critical for the AAP, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term after governing the national capital since 2015. The BJP, on the other hand, is eager to return to power, banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership to sway voters. Exit polls have overwhelmingly projected a BJP victory, estimating the party could win between 40 and 45 seats in the 70-member Assembly. Meanwhile, AAP has struggled to cross the majority mark of 36, and the Congress, which has been struggling in Delhi politics for years, is expected to win just one seat, according to most pollsters.

Delhi Awaits Final Verdict

As counting continues, the outcome will determine whether the AAP can retain its stronghold for another term or if the BJP will stage a historic comeback after nearly three decades. With exit polls favoring the BJP, all eyes are now on the final results, which will shape the future of governance in Delhi.

Also Read: Who Is Winning Okhla Assembly Constituency In Delhi Elections? BJP's Manish Chaudhary Or AAP's Amanatullah Khan

