Arvind Kejriwal Reacts To AAP’s Lose In Delhi Elections 2025, ‘We Accept The Mandate’

Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has suffered a shock defeat in his own stronghold of New Delhi. Kejriwal, who had held the prestigious seat since 2013, was defeated by the BJP’s Parvesh Verma by a margin of 3,182 votes. This loss marks a significant turning point in the Delhi Assembly Elections of 2025, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to reclaim control of the national capital after a 27-year hiatus.

AAP national convener and former Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal, reacting to a massive loss, said on X, “We accept the mandate of the people with great humility. I congratulate the BJP for this victory and I hope they will fulfill all the promises for which people have voted them. We have done a lot of work in the fields of health, education, and infrastructure in the last 10 years. We will not only play the role of constructive opposition but will also remain among the people and continue to serve them.”

Parvesh Verma’s victory over Kejriwal in New Delhi is being hailed as one of the most remarkable upsets in the history of Delhi politics. The son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, Parvesh Verma has been a prominent face in the BJP and was a two-time Member of Parliament for West Delhi. His victory is being celebrated as a testament to the growing influence of the BJP in the city, which, after two decades of AAP’s dominance, is making a remarkable comeback.

Verma ran a vigorous campaign, accusing Kejriwal of neglecting civic issues, particularly the severe pollution of the Yamuna River and deteriorating infrastructure in the constituency. He even staged a dramatic protest during the campaign, symbolically drowning an effigy of Kejriwal in the Yamuna to emphasize the failure to address the river’s contamination.

Parvesh Verma’s victory is a significant blow to Kejriwal, who had established a stronghold in New Delhi after dethroning Sheila Dikshit in 2013. Kejriwal had won the seat with commanding margins in 2015 and 2020, but his image has been tarnished by a series of scandals, most notably the ‘Sheesh Mahal’ controversy and the Delhi liquor policy case.

Kejriwal’s Defeat and AAP’s Decline

Arvind Kejriwal’s defeat in New Delhi is seen as the lowest point in his political career. The former civil servant, who rose to prominence through his anti-corruption movement, has faced mounting criticism over his government’s handling of several key issues. The ‘Sheesh Mahal’ controversy, which revolves around allegations that Kejriwal spent over Rs 33 crore to renovate his official residence during the Covid-19 pandemic, has severely damaged his carefully crafted image of a “common man” leader.

Additionally, Kejriwal’s leadership has been marred by the Delhi liquor policy scam, which has led to corruption charges against his government. These scandals have undermined his message of “clean politics” and “good governance,” leading to growing disenchantment among Delhi voters.

Kejriwal, who had once claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP would never defeat AAP in Delhi, saw his promises crumble in the face of the BJP’s well-organized campaign. In a 2023 public gathering, Kejriwal famously said, “Narendra Modi cannot defeat us in this birth; you will need another birth.” His confident statements, which once embodied his political arrogance, now ring hollow as he faces a massive loss in his own constituency.

BJP Set to Reclaim Delhi After 27 Years

The BJP’s impending victory in Delhi marks a dramatic shift in the city’s political landscape. After 27 years of AAP dominance, the BJP is poised to regain power, with early trends indicating that the saffron party is leading in 46 out of 70 constituencies. As the party nears a majority, speculation is rife about who will take over as the next Chief Minister of Delhi.

The victory is seen as a testament to the BJP’s strong electoral machinery, which successfully targeted Kejriwal’s weak points, including his handling of corruption charges, his failure to address civic issues, and the mismanagement of public resources. The BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to fulfill its promises of improving infrastructure, women’s safety, and addressing the city’s pollution problems.

