Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Arvind Kejriwal To Replace Bhagwant Mann As Punjab CM? Here’s What Was Discussed In The Meet With Punjab AAP MLAs

According to reports, Kejriwal is likely to take over as the Chief Minister of Punjab in the wake of his party's election defeat in Delhi. However, no official announcement has been made in this regard.

Arvind Kejriwal To Replace Bhagwant Mann As Punjab CM? Here's What Was Discussed In The Meet With Punjab AAP MLAs


Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, is in a tough position after the party’s loss in the Delhi Assembly elections to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has regained power after 27 years. This defeat has raised questions about the future of AAP. The party is now focusing on Punjab, the only state where it remains in power. There is growing speculation about a possible leadership change in Punjab, especially after Kejriwal called a crucial meeting on February 11, 2025, with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP’s MLAs in Delhi.

According to reports, Kejriwal is likely to take over as the Chief Minister of Punjab in the wake of his party’s election defeat in Delhi. However, no official announcement has been made in this regard, and the meeting will clarify the future course of action for the party.

The reason why the meeting is raising eyebrows is because of its timing. Critics, including Congress MP Gurjit Singh Aujla, are questioning why Kejriwal is calling a meeting with Punjab’s MLAs and not focusing on Delhi. Aujla further claimed that both Delhi and Punjab, when in AAP’s rule, have seen disappointments, which may lead to Kejriwal wanting to replace Mann or make some huge changes.

Why Punjab Holds Key Importance for AAP

Punjab remains AAP’s last stronghold after the party’s sweeping victory in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, where it secured 92 out of 117 seats. Despite this, AAP has faced internal unrest, with some members alleging that Delhi’s leadership is still heavily influencing the functioning of Punjab’s government. Its position in the state became even more important after the disappointing performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, in which AAP won only three out of 13 seats in Punjab.

The third aspect adding fuel to the speculations is an empty assembly seat in Ludhiana, where there have been speculations of Kejriwal contesting from there and formally joining the Punjab government. However, AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang rejected the speculation, saying that Bhagwant Mann would remain unchanged.

The speculation centers around Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Minister of Punjab, who dismissed questions about his possible replacement with laughter. Following the AAP meeting in Delhi, Mann spoke to the media and rejected claims that Kejriwal would sack him from office. The Chief Minister brushed off the allegations, responding, “Let them say,” and assured people that the government of Punjab will indeed deliver what it promised while seeking votes for the 2022 assembly polls-the Rs. 1,000 per month for women, one of its most important electoral promises.

Mann also took a dig at Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, who had claimed that more than 20 AAP MLAs were in contact with him. “Bajwa has been making these claims for three years. Ask him to count the Congress MLAs in Delhi, who have scored zero seats in the Delhi elections,” Mann said, taunting the opposition for not making any headway in the capital.

Despite all these political jibes, Mann reassured the people of Punjab that AAP would continue working to improve the governance of the state. He reiterated, “AAP worked a lot in Delhi, but wins and losses are part of politics. We accept the people’s mandate in Delhi. Now, we plan to make Punjab a model state.”

ALSO READ: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann And AAP MLAs Meet Arvind Kejriwal Amid Defection Rumors After Delhi Debacle

 

Filed under

arvind kejriwal bhagwant mann Delhi Elections 2025

