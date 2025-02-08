Arvind Kejriwal’s Loss In Delhi Assembly Elections Triggers Meme Fest over Social Media; Check Out Reactions

As the 2025 Delhi Assembly election results rolled in, showing a major setback for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), social media quickly became a battleground for humor, satire, and political commentary.

From witty one-liners to viral memes, netizens reacted in full force, capturing the public mood in a way no political analysis could. The meme storm, which hit platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and WhatsApp, reflected both amusement and sharp political criticism.

While the BJP celebrated its historic comeback after 27 years, AAP supporters found themselves on the defensive, and Congress became the biggest target of online mockery, failing to secure even a single seat in Delhi.

Congress Becomes the Butt of Jokes as It Fails to Win Even One Seat

One of the biggest surprises of this election was the complete wipeout of Congress. Despite being a major player in Delhi politics for decades, the party has struggled to make a comeback since losing power in 2013.

Now, with zero seats, Congress leaders and spokespersons have found themselves at the receiving end of online trolling.

Users mocked Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, joking about how she would now defend the party’s performance in TV debates.

Supriya Shrinate after winning 00 seats & having 2% vote share in Delhi elections. pic.twitter.com/YzO2Powb4k — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) February 8, 2025

Others sympathized with Congress leaders, wondering how they would explain this humiliating defeat to their supporters.

Many memes highlighted how Congress has remained on the sidelines for over a decade and has been reduced to a mere spectator in Delhi politics.

AAP’s Defeat Sparks Debate: Internal Conflict to Blame?

While memes ridiculing AAP flooded social media, many users also engaged in serious discussions about what led to the party’s downfall.

A major point of debate was the internal rift between AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

Even though Swati Maliwal did not contest in the elections, she actively campaigned against Kejriwal, creating internal tensions within the party.

Some social media users believe that this public conflict damaged AAP’s credibility, making it easier for the BJP to win over voters.

Many memes also mocked Kejriwal’s fate, with some saying that his loss was inevitable given the corruption allegations and leadership struggles within AAP.

Kejriwal’s Loss Becomes a Hot Topic Online

One of the most talked-about moments of the election was Arvind Kejriwal losing his own seat in the New Delhi constituency.

Users quickly drew comparisons to 2013 when Kejriwal defeated Sheila Dikshit, calling him a “giant slayer.”

Now, memes are calling BJP’s Parvesh Verma the new giant slayer for defeating Kejriwal, turning the tables after 12 years.

However, amidst AAP’s electoral collapse, one leader managed to survive the losing streak—Delhi’s current Chief Minister, Atishi.

Memes surfaced highlighting how Atishi held onto her seat, even as the party crumbled around her.

Some users joked that she is the last person standing in a sinking ship, while others praised her resilience.

BJP’s Landslide Victory Ends AAP’s Decade-Long Dominance

After more than a decade of AAP’s dominance, BJP is set to return to power in Delhi, marking its first big win in the capital since 1998.

According to Election Commission data:

BJP is leading in 47 constituencies, ensuring a comfortable majority in the 70-seat Delhi Assembly.

AAP is ahead in just 23 seats, a sharp decline from its previous victories.

Memes celebrating the BJP’s massive comeback have flooded social media, with supporters hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP’s leadership for this historic win.