Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Arvind Kejriwal’s Loss In Delhi Assembly Elections Triggers Meme Fest over Social Media; Check Out Reactions

As the 2025 Delhi Assembly election results rolled in, showing a major setback for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), social media quickly became a battleground for humor, satire, and political commentary.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Arvind Kejriwal’s Loss In Delhi Assembly Elections Triggers Meme Fest over Social Media; Check Out Reactions

As the 2025 Delhi Assembly election results rolled in, showing a major setback for the AAP, social media quickly became a battleground for humor


As the 2025 Delhi Assembly election results rolled in, showing a major setback for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), social media quickly became a battleground for humor, satire, and political commentary.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

From witty one-liners to viral memes, netizens reacted in full force, capturing the public mood in a way no political analysis could. The meme storm, which hit platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and WhatsApp, reflected both amusement and sharp political criticism.

While the BJP celebrated its historic comeback after 27 years, AAP supporters found themselves on the defensive, and Congress became the biggest target of online mockery, failing to secure even a single seat in Delhi.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Congress Becomes the Butt of Jokes as It Fails to Win Even One Seat

One of the biggest surprises of this election was the complete wipeout of Congress. Despite being a major player in Delhi politics for decades, the party has struggled to make a comeback since losing power in 2013.

Now, with zero seats, Congress leaders and spokespersons have found themselves at the receiving end of online trolling.

  • Users mocked Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, joking about how she would now defend the party’s performance in TV debates.

  • Others sympathized with Congress leaders, wondering how they would explain this humiliating defeat to their supporters.

Many memes highlighted how Congress has remained on the sidelines for over a decade and has been reduced to a mere spectator in Delhi politics.

AAP’s Defeat Sparks Debate: Internal Conflict to Blame?

While memes ridiculing AAP flooded social media, many users also engaged in serious discussions about what led to the party’s downfall.

A major point of debate was the internal rift between AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

  • Even though Swati Maliwal did not contest in the elections, she actively campaigned against Kejriwal, creating internal tensions within the party.

  • Some social media users believe that this public conflict damaged AAP’s credibility, making it easier for the BJP to win over voters.

Many memes also mocked Kejriwal’s fate, with some saying that his loss was inevitable given the corruption allegations and leadership struggles within AAP.

Kejriwal’s Loss Becomes a Hot Topic Online

One of the most talked-about moments of the election was Arvind Kejriwal losing his own seat in the New Delhi constituency.

  • Users quickly drew comparisons to 2013 when Kejriwal defeated Sheila Dikshit, calling him a “giant slayer.”
  • Now, memes are calling BJP’s Parvesh Verma the new giant slayer for defeating Kejriwal, turning the tables after 12 years.

However, amidst AAP’s electoral collapse, one leader managed to survive the losing streak—Delhi’s current Chief Minister, Atishi.

  • Memes surfaced highlighting how Atishi held onto her seat, even as the party crumbled around her.
  • Some users joked that she is the last person standing in a sinking ship, while others praised her resilience.

BJP’s Landslide Victory Ends AAP’s Decade-Long Dominance

After more than a decade of AAP’s dominance, BJP is set to return to power in Delhi, marking its first big win in the capital since 1998.

According to Election Commission data:

  • BJP is leading in 47 constituencies, ensuring a comfortable majority in the 70-seat Delhi Assembly.
  • AAP is ahead in just 23 seats, a sharp decline from its previous victories.

Memes celebrating the BJP’s massive comeback have flooded social media, with supporters hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP’s leadership for this historic win.

ALSO READ: Arvind Kejriwal Reacts To AAP’s Lose In Delhi Elections 2025, ‘We Accept The Mandate’

Filed under

Delhi Elections 2025 Memes

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Elon Musk Reacts to London Science Museum’s ‘Anti-LGBT’ Lego Claim

Elon Musk Reacts to London Science Museum’s ‘Anti-LGBT’ Lego Claim

BJP To Form Government In Delhi After 27 Years; PM Modi To Address Party Workers

BJP To Form Government In Delhi After 27 Years; PM Modi To Address Party Workers

“Failure To Inform Arrest Grounds Violates Rights”: Supreme Court

“Failure To Inform Arrest Grounds Violates Rights”: Supreme Court

India’s New Political Map: Showcases Surge In BJP Rule In The Nation

India’s New Political Map: Showcases Surge In BJP Rule In The Nation

CM Mohan Charan Majhi Unveils Unified Pension Scheme In Odisha

CM Mohan Charan Majhi Unveils Unified Pension Scheme In Odisha

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Faces Sharp Drop In Box Office Collections On Day 2

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Faces Sharp Drop In Box Office Collections On Day 2

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Nita Ambani Shares Special Moment With Nick Jonas At Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding

Nita Ambani Shares Special Moment With Nick Jonas At Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding

Kanye West’s Latest Anti-Semitic Rant On X: ‘Elon Stole My Nazi Swag’

Kanye West’s Latest Anti-Semitic Rant On X: ‘Elon Stole My Nazi Swag’

Kendrick Lamar Teases Storytelling Theme For Historic Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Kendrick Lamar Teases Storytelling Theme For Historic Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Lifestyle

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac Sign-SpecificGuide

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox