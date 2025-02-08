Arvind Kejriwal’s Old Video ‘They Can’t Defeat Us Through Elections’ Speech Goes Viral | Watch

The BJP is set to form a government in Delhi for the first time in over 26 years, leading in 45 out of 70 assembly seats. Meanwhile, an old video of Arvind Kejriwal claiming BJP can never defeat AAP has gone viral.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on course to form a government in Delhi after more than 26 years, as the latest Election Commission trends on Saturday showed the party leading in 42 out of 70 assembly seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was ahead in 16 seats.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As the election results started pouring in, a sense of disappointment engulfed the AAP office, while celebrations erupted at the BJP headquarters. Exit polls had already predicted a BJP victory, disrupting AAP’s hopes for a hat-trick win in the national capital.

Arvind Kejriwal’s Old Video Resurfaces Amid BJP’s Surge

Adding to the political drama, an old video of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has gone viral on social media. The video, from 2023, shows Kejriwal confidently stating that the BJP can never defeat AAP in Delhi. Addressing party workers at the time, he had said:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Their intention is to topple the AAP government, and Narendra Modi ji wants to form a government in Delhi this way. They know they can’t defeat us through elections. I want to tell Narendra Modi ji that you cannot defeat us in this life, and you will have to take another birth to defeat us in Delhi.”

Modi ji: Haan to kya bola tha.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/82oRBWeXxX — maithun (@Being_Humor) February 8, 2025

However, the current election results tell a different story, with the BJP on the verge of securing a decisive victory.

Vote Share and Key Contests

According to the Election Commission (EC) website, as of 01:45 PM, the vote share stood at:



In a major electoral battle:

🔹 Arvind Kejriwal is trailing by 4099 votes against BJP’s Parvesh Verma in the New Delhi seat after eight rounds of counting.

🔹 Manish Sisodia is trailing by 675 votes in Jangpura after the fifth round.

🔹 Atishi, contesting from Kalkaji, is leading by 3580 votes, BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri is trailing.

With BJP making a strong comeback in Delhi, the AAP leadership now faces a critical moment in its political journey.

ALSO READ: It Is Over For AAP, BJP Has Delhi? Over A Third Of Votes Counted; BJP Leading In 41 With A 47.7% Share