As BJP Leads In Delhi Election 2025, #EVMs Trends On X

Some netizens were mocking AAP, saying now they will blame EVMs, and called their stance a “scripted” response to losing.

The Delhi election results 2025 will be out very soon. BJP is maintaining a good lead, and AAP high-profile candidates are facing defeats with huge margins, including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Awadh Ojha, and more. The trends are clear that the BJP is winning big in Delhi amid this #EVMs has started trending on X.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has earlier raised questions on the transparency of electronic voting machines (EVMs), alleging potential tampering of up to 10% of the votes. As now AAP loses, social media is filled with memes, taking jibe at Arvind Kejriwal and AAP, saying that now they will question EVMs rather than accepting their defeat.

Here’s how the Internet is Reacting

Some netizens were mocking AAP, saying now they will blame EVMs, and called their stance a “scripted” response to losing. One said, “The ‘guarantee’ model has been rejected! Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia both lost—Delhi has spoken loud and clear. Will they blame EVMs or finally introspect?”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Conspiracy, blame on ECI and EVMs, sabotage, all incoming in a desperate attempt to whitewash this massive defeat,” another user tweeted.

Another said, “Waiting for RaGa and AK to blame EVMs; is there any info about it??”

Arvind Kejriwal’s concerns with EVMs

Raising concerns on EVMs and Election commisions, earlier Kejriwal, in a video message, urged Delhi voters to ensure a lead beyond this margin to counter alleged EVM manipulation. “If we want to defeat their EVM manipulation, then every single vote for ‘jhaadu’ must be cast,” he emphasized.

AAP also launched a website—[transparentelections.in](http://transparentelections.in)—to upload polling data, claiming it would provide six key details per booth, including the number of votes cast, presiding officer’s name, control unit ID, and battery percentage of the machine at the end of polling.

“If there is any discrepancy between what we recorded and what they declare, we will know fraud has taken place,” Kejriwal asserted.

Despite AAP’s demands, the Election Commission refused to upload Form 17C (which records the number of votes polled per booth). The party took it upon itself to publish these details.

ALSO READ: Delhi Elections Results 2025: BJP Takes Swipe At Arvind Kejriwal, Says ‘He Will Go To Tihar Jail’