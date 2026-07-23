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Home > India News > As Jantar Mantar Protest Intensifies, PM Modi Announces Fast-Track Courts for Paper Leak Offenders

As Jantar Mantar Protest Intensifies, PM Modi Announces Fast-Track Courts for Paper Leak Offenders

PM Narendra Modi has announced fast-track courts for NEET paper leak cases amid ongoing protests. Meanwhile, CJP protesters continue to demand Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, compensation for affected families, and the withdrawal of FIRs.

PM Modi Announces Fast-Track Courts for NEET Paper Leak Offenders. Photo: ANI
PM Modi Announces Fast-Track Courts for NEET Paper Leak Offenders. Photo: ANI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Thu 2026-07-23 11:37 IST

Amid intensifying protests against the Centre over the NEET paper leak issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised the importance of the youth’s future, announcing that fast-track courts will be set up to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. In a post on X, PM Modi stated that those involved in compromising the future of the youth “will not be spared,” adding that relevant authorities have been directed to take all necessary measures.

PM Modi Announces Fast-Track Courts for NEET Paper Leak Culprits 

“Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared,” PM Modi wrote.

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The PM’s assurance comes amidst widespread protests in Delhi and other cities including a call for Chalo Sansad on July 20 by activists. The activists have put forth three demands to end their agitation.

CJP Reacts to PM Modi’s Fast-Track Courts Announcement

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is leading the protest at Jantar Mantar, reacted to the PM’s post. 

The satirical front took to X, saying, “Dharmendra Pradhan must resign.”



 
The massive Sansad Chalo protest on July 20 has led to several injuries among protesters and police personnel. According to the Delhi Police, over 118 police personnel sustained injuries during the scuffles–including senior officers of the ranks of Special Commissioner, Joint Commissioner, Additional Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioner, and Assistant Commissioner, alongside several women personnel. Around 60 protesters were also reported injured.

But still, protesters are standing in solidarity at the protest site and also receiving support across the world. The Jantar Mantar protest has not only attracted politicians and opposition parties but also celebrities including Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, and others, who are showing their support towards students.

Salman Khan wrote on X, “I truly appreciate the stand they have taken, showing dedication, sincerity, and keenness to study hard n make their future and a greater, educated India. This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go abt it, n the students have done this peacefully. So courageous and brave. Driven and motivated towards education, this generation will make India proud.” 



 NEET Protesters List Three Key Demands 

Sourav Das, a spokesperson for the organisation, said, “First, the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. Second, 1 crore rupees compensation for the families of all those students who committed suicide due to the NEET paper leak. Third, all FIRs filed unnecessarily against peaceful protesters should be withdrawn, and we want a sovereign guarantee from the government that no such FIRs will be filed against any peaceful protester in relation to this protest in the future,” he added.

Das termed the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as “non-negotiable”, adding that the protest would continue until the demand was met.

Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation is non-negotiable. Without this, the protest will continue. It will continue for as long as it has to.”Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday said that the issue of paper leaks should not be politicised and it is a serious problem which requires in-depth discussion.

Inputs from ANI

Also Read: Did Swiggy, Zomato Halt Deliveries at Jantar Mantar? Viral Claims Surface After Massive Food Distribution to Protesters 

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As Jantar Mantar Protest Intensifies, PM Modi Announces Fast-Track Courts for Paper Leak Offenders
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As Jantar Mantar Protest Intensifies, PM Modi Announces Fast-Track Courts for Paper Leak Offenders

As Jantar Mantar Protest Intensifies, PM Modi Announces Fast-Track Courts for Paper Leak Offenders

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As Jantar Mantar Protest Intensifies, PM Modi Announces Fast-Track Courts for Paper Leak Offenders
As Jantar Mantar Protest Intensifies, PM Modi Announces Fast-Track Courts for Paper Leak Offenders
As Jantar Mantar Protest Intensifies, PM Modi Announces Fast-Track Courts for Paper Leak Offenders
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