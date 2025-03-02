Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, March 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • As Maha Kumbh 2025 Concludes, Prayagraj Undergoes Massive Cleanup Drive

As Maha Kumbh 2025 Concludes, Prayagraj Undergoes Massive Cleanup Drive

Mahakumbh 2025, which saw a record-breaking footfall of over 60 crore devotees from across the world, has now left the city transitioning back to normalcy.

As Maha Kumbh 2025 Concludes, Prayagraj Undergoes Massive Cleanup Drive


The grand Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, the world’s largest religious festival, came to an end last week in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. The 45-day extravaganza, which witnessed a record-breaking influx of more than 60 crore pilgrims from all over the globe, has now left the city moving towards normalcy.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As the celebrations reach their conclusion, the Mela grounds, which were once abuzz with activity, now have a deserted appearance. Thousands of temporary tents set up for pilgrims have been taken down, vehicles are open to being brought onto the grounds again, and there are hardly any visitors left at the Sangam in comparison to the massive crowds seen over the last two months.

Massive Cleanliness Drive Underway

Following the grand extravaganza, the Uttar Pradesh government has kicked off a 15-day special sanitation campaign to bring back the region to its former glory. The drive, which was kicked off on Friday, aims to clean up Sangam ghats, roads, and temporary as well as permanent structures at the Mela grounds.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Special Officer Akanksha Rana is spearheading the cleaning process with the assistance of ‘Swachhata Mitras’ and ‘Ganga Sewa Doots.’ Officials say that festival waste is being processed systematically at the Baswar plant in Naini.

Temporary pipelines installed by the Urban and Rural Water Corporation, streetlights erected for the occasion, and temporary pavilions occupied by seers and Kalpvasis are also being removed. Additionally, more than 1.5 lakh temporary toilets will be removed in the coming days. Maha Kumbh’s Record-Breaking Feats

Apart from its religious and cultural significance, Maha Kumbh 2025 set multiple Guinness World Records. The event witnessed:

  • The largest simultaneous river clean-up
  • The highest number of volunteers participating in a single-site cleanliness drive.
  • Most participants making handprint paintings within only eight hours

A number of notable figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, performed a holy dip at the Sangam. Apple co-founder Steve Jobs’ wife, Laurene Powell Jobs, was also present on the first day but did not take a dip because of allergies. Global stars such as Coldplay’s Chris Martin and actor Dakota Johnson were also present.

Tragedy Strikes: Stampede and Accidents

Even with sophisticated planning, the event saw unfortunate accidents. On January 29, a stampede at the Sangam region on Mauni Amavasya, a sacred day, resulted in the deaths of at least 30 individuals, and 60 others were injured. The disaster has ignited political scandal, with opposition parties calling for accountability from the ruling BJP government.

Additionally, several cases of fire accidents took place during the festival, where a few people were injured.

ALSO READ: Maha Kumbh 2025: 15,000 Sanitation Workers Attempt Guinness World Record with Cleanliness Drive

Filed under

Mahakumbh 2025 Prayagraj Cleanup Drive Prayaraj

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Over 80% IT Employees Suffer From Fatty Liver: Causes, Risks, And Prevention Tips

Over 80% IT Employees Suffer From Fatty Liver: Causes, Risks, And Prevention Tips

Ukrainian President Zelensky Meets King Charles III Following High-Stakes Defence Talks

Ukrainian President Zelensky Meets King Charles III Following High-Stakes Defence Talks

Princess Astrid Of Belgium Arrives In India, Receives Warm Welcome From Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Princess Astrid Of Belgium Arrives In India, Receives Warm Welcome From Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Throwback: When Australia Crushed India And Silenced A Billion Fans In 2023 World Cup Final

Throwback: When Australia Crushed India And Silenced A Billion Fans In 2023 World Cup Final

Swine Flu Cases Surge In India: Over 20,000 Infected, 347 Deaths Reported

Swine Flu Cases Surge In India: Over 20,000 Infected, 347 Deaths Reported

Entertainment

Oscars 2025: 25 Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Who Have Shockingly Never Won An Oscar

Oscars 2025: 25 Hollywood’s Biggest Stars Who Have Shockingly Never Won An Oscar

R Madhavan’s Instagram Reply Sparks Unexpected Controversy—What Really Happened?

R Madhavan’s Instagram Reply Sparks Unexpected Controversy—What Really Happened?

Oscars 2025: Date, Host, And India’s Representation In The Academy Awards

Oscars 2025: Date, Host, And India’s Representation In The Academy Awards

Thandel OTT Release Date Announced: When And Where To Watch Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi’s Hit Film

Thandel OTT Release Date Announced: When And Where To Watch Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi’s Hit Film

Oscars 2025 Predictions: Who Are The Favorites To Win Best Picture, Actor & Actress?

Oscars 2025 Predictions: Who Are The Favorites To Win Best Picture, Actor & Actress?

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard