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Home > India News > As Prices Hit Record High, Thieves Break Into Shop and House to Steal Sugar in UP and MP

As Prices Hit Record High, Thieves Break Into Shop and House to Steal Sugar in UP and MP

A bizarre theft in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri has left people stunned. A thief broke through a grocery shop wall and escaped with cash, dry fruits, gutkha and 8 kg of sugar. The CCTV footage is now viral.

As Prices Hit Record High, Thieves Break Into Shop and House to Steal Sugar in UP and MP

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Thu 2026-08-27 19:31 IST

A bizarre theft has been reported from Kareera in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district. The thief did not just steal cash or valuables. He also took cashews, almonds, gutkha and around 8 kilograms of sugar from a grocery shop. The entire incident was captured on the shop’s CCTV camera. The footage has now surfaced online and is quickly going viral.

Thief Breaks Shop Wall Instead of Shutter

This robbery took place at Chandrabhan Singh Rawat’s grocery store in Karahi village under Kareera tehsil. As reported, the robber entered the shop at a very late hour of the night. Instead of breaking the shutter or the lock of the shop, he managed to break into the shop by breaking the wall of the shop, which was built up of concrete.

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According to the complaint, first of all, the robber looted around ₹15,000 in cash from the cash box of the shop. Along with that, he collected several grocery items including cashews, almonds, gutkha, and nearly 8 kg of sugar. The total amount of money looted and items stolen is around ₹40,000.

Thief Tries to Hide From CCTV Camera

Another exciting part of this whole incident can be found on the CCTV footage. The thief was covering his face with a white cloth. It seems like he wanted to remain unnoticed. After breaking into the shop, he even attempted to climb on the ladder and change the direction of the CCTV camera to the roof of the shop.

The camera had already captured his movements. The footage reportedly shows him breaking the wall, entering the shop and taking away the items. The unusual choice of stolen goods has also caught people’s attention online. The theft of sugar, in particular, has become a talking point on social media.

Shop Owner Finds Wall Broken in Morning

“When I reached the shop in the morning, I was shocked,” the shop owner reportedly said. Rawat found the wall damaged when he arrived to open the shop the next morning. Goods were scattered inside, while the cash box was missing. He immediately informed the local police about the incident.

Police Probe Underway

The police rushed to the spot after receiving the complaint. The team of officers began their investigation and started collecting evidence. A case has been registered against an unknown person. The police also examined the CCTV footage from nearby areas, and the viral footage could help investigators to identify the accused and track his movements. The police are still investigating the matter. 

Similar Sugar Theft Reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur

Similarly, another such incident was reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur. Thieves have reportedly robbed an entire family in the night while the family members were sleeping in Koria Majra in Udaipur village. These thieves took away silver ornaments, a pair of silver anklets and gold earrings. However, the strangest thing is that these thieves even managed to take away around 30 kgs of sugar.

According to Chandrapal, the family got to know about this robbery the next day as they found their house completely ransacked. They informed the police about this matter.

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As Prices Hit Record High, Thieves Break Into Shop and House to Steal Sugar in UP and MP
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As Prices Hit Record High, Thieves Break Into Shop and House to Steal Sugar in UP and MP

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As Prices Hit Record High, Thieves Break Into Shop and House to Steal Sugar in UP and MP
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