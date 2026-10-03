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Home > India News > As Protests Intensify, Lawyers’ Body Forms Independent Panel of Former Judges to Examine SIR Exercise

As Protests Intensify, Lawyers’ Body Forms Independent Panel of Former Judges to Examine SIR Exercise

The Former Supreme Court judge Justice Madan B Lokur will head the commission. The panel also includes former Supreme Court judge Justice AK Patnaik, former Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Justice Badar Durrez Ahmad, former Delhi High Court judge Justice Rekha Sharma and former Patna High Court judge Justice Anjana Prakash.

The Former Supreme Court judge Justice Madan B Lokur will head the commission. (AI Image)
The Former Supreme Court judge Justice Madan B Lokur will head the commission. (AI Image)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Sat 2026-10-03 16:53 IST

The Lawyers’ Association for Constitution (LAFC) has constituted an independent 5-member commission of former Supreme Court and High Court judges to examine the constitutional validity and impact of the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The Former Supreme Court judge Justice Madan B Lokur will head the commission. The panel also includes former Supreme Court judge Justice AK Patnaik, former Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Justice Badar Durrez Ahmad, former Delhi High Court judge Justice Rekha Sharma and former Patna High Court judge Justice Anjana Prakash.

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As per lawyers’ body, the commission has been set up in response to concerns raised by citizens over the design and implementation of the entire SIR exercise. It will examine whether the method followed during the revision has affected eligible voters and whether all eligible citizens continue to remain on the electoral rolls. The panel also plans to scrutinise the relevant laws, rules and notifications governing the exercise.

The commission is also planning to hold public hearings across the country to hear affected voters and civil society organisations. A dedicated research team will collect and analyse data related to additions and deletions from electoral rolls. The research team will place its findings before the commission. The panel is aiming to complete its inquiry and publish its final report by December 2026.

The move comes amid protests, continuing legal and political storm over the SIR process. The Supreme Court in May upheld the ECI’s authority to conduct SIR. The apex court held that the exercise falls within its constitutional jurisdiction and is connected to the objective of maintaining accurate electoral rolls aiming to help free and fair elections.

The top court also maintained that SIR does not itself determine a person’s citizenship, with citizenship-related questions to be dealt with by the competent authority under the Citizenship Act.

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As Protests Intensify, Lawyers’ Body Forms Independent Panel of Former Judges to Examine SIR Exercise

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As Protests Intensify, Lawyers’ Body Forms Independent Panel of Former Judges to Examine SIR Exercise

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As Protests Intensify, Lawyers’ Body Forms Independent Panel of Former Judges to Examine SIR Exercise

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As Protests Intensify, Lawyers’ Body Forms Independent Panel of Former Judges to Examine SIR Exercise
As Protests Intensify, Lawyers’ Body Forms Independent Panel of Former Judges to Examine SIR Exercise
As Protests Intensify, Lawyers’ Body Forms Independent Panel of Former Judges to Examine SIR Exercise
As Protests Intensify, Lawyers’ Body Forms Independent Panel of Former Judges to Examine SIR Exercise
As Protests Intensify, Lawyers’ Body Forms Independent Panel of Former Judges to Examine SIR Exercise

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