Monday, April 28, 2025
Live Tv
  Asaduddin Owaisi Dubs Shahid Afridi As Joker Post Former Pakistani Cricketer's Ridiculous Comments On India

Asaduddin Owaisi Dubs Shahid Afridi As Joker Post Former Pakistani Cricketer’s Ridiculous Comments On India

Shahid Afridi, during an interview on Pakistani news channel Samaa TV, claimed that India has a tendency to blame Pakistan for any terrorist act, even minor incidents such as the bursting of firecrackers.

Asaduddin Owaisi Dubs Shahid Afridi As Joker Post Former Pakistani Cricketer’s Ridiculous Comments On India

MP Asaduddin Owaisi and former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi


On Monday, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi strongly condemned former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi for his remarks blaming India for the recent terrorist attack on civilians in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people and injuries to many more, has sparked widespread outrage.

Afridi Blames India for Terrorism

Shahid Afridi, during an interview on Pakistani news channel Samaa TV, claimed that India has a tendency to blame Pakistan for any terrorist act, even minor incidents such as the bursting of firecrackers.

He further criticized the Indian army for failing to provide adequate security, citing the presence of 800,000 soldiers in Kashmir. He stated, “If you can’t protect the people, then you are inefficient and useless.”

Owaisi Responds: Calls for Pakistan to Be Re-Listed on FATF Grey List

Owaisi was quick to respond to Afridi’s allegations, calling the former cricketer’s statements “ridiculous” and unworthy of serious attention.

“Who is he? Do not mention the names of such jokers in front of me. Forget about these people,” Owaisi said when asked about Afridi. He demanded that Pakistan be placed back on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list due to its alleged financing of terrorism.

Owaisi emphasized that under international law, India has the right to self-defense and that the government must take necessary action in the face of external aggression.

Afridi’s Comments Stir Controversy

Afridi’s remarks have been met with criticism from various quarters, including former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria. Kaneria accused Afridi of consistently aligning with extremist views and criticized his refusal to share a meal with him due to religious differences.

Kaneria also suggested that Afridi should not be given a platform in India, labeling his actions as disrespectful.

The controversy surrounding Afridi’s comments has further strained diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan. While Afridi continues to defend his stance, the ongoing situation highlights the complex and deeply rooted issues between the two neighboring nations.

ALSO READ: Watch: Former Pakistani Cricketer Shahid Afridi Takes Sharp Jibe At India Post Pahalgam Tragedy: Islam Only Teaches Peace

