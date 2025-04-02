Home
Asaduddin Owaisi Tears Waqf Bill In Lok Sabha: Says ‘Like Gandhi, I Reject This’

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi tore up the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, calling it "unconstitutional" and comparing his protest to Mahatma Gandhi’s civil disobedience in South Africa.

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi staged a dramatic protest in the Lok Sabha today during the debate on the Waqf Amendment Bill, calling it “unconstitutional” and tearing a copy of the bill in the House. Citing Mahatma Gandhi’s civil disobedience movement in South Africa, Owaisi said his conscience did not accept the bill, which he claimed was aimed at creating religious divisions in the country.

“If you read history, you would see that Mahatma Gandhi said about the laws of white South Africa, ‘My conscience doesn’t accept this,’ and he tore it up. Like Gandhi, I am also tearing up this law. This is unconstitutional. The BJP wants to create divisiveness in this country in the name of temples and mosques,” Owaisi said, urging the government to accept 10 amendments proposed by the opposition.

Amit Shah’s Response to the Opposition

Union Home Minister Amit Shah countered the opposition’s resistance, stating that the bill was a law passed by parliament and that it would be implemented.

“A member even said that minorities won’t accept it. Who are you trying to scare? It’s the parliament’s law; everyone will follow and accept it,” Shah asserted.

The Lok Sabha witnessed an intense debate as opposition members, including the Congress, expressed strong reservations about the bill. However, unlike previous sessions, there were no slogan-shouting protests or walkouts.

Why the Opposition Opposes the Waqf Bill

The opposition argues that the Waqf Amendment Bill violates fundamental rights under the Constitution. Congress leader KC Venugopal criticized the government for prioritizing religiously divisive laws over urgent economic and social issues.

“For years, farmers have been demanding legal guarantees for MSP, but no bill has been introduced. The youth of this country are struggling with unemployment, but there is no legislation for them. Instead, this government is focused on dividing Bharat Mata in the name of religion,” Venugopal said.

Concerns Over Government Control of Waqf Properties

Several members of the Muslim community have expressed fears that the amendments in the Waqf Bill are intended to allow the government greater control over Waqf properties. However, BJP leaders dismissed these concerns, asserting that the amendments were aimed at streamlining Waqf management and ensuring transparency.

As the debate continues, the fate of the Waqf Amendment Bill remains a focal point of political and religious discussions across the country.

