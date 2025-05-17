Home
Saturday, May 17, 2025
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Asaduddin Owaisi’s Absence From All-Party Delegations To Brief Nations Draws Sharp Criticism Online

Asaduddin Owaisi’s Absence From All-Party Delegations To Brief Nations Draws Sharp Criticism Online

In the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and India’s retaliatory Operation Sindoor, the government has formed seven All-Party Delegations of MPs to brief key foreign governments on the conflict. While senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor leads one delegation symbolizing national unity, netizens have expressed strong disappointment over the exclusion of AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi.

In the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and India’s subsequent retaliatory Operation Sindoor, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs announced the formation of seven All-Party Delegations of Members of Parliament. These delegations are tasked with briefing important foreign governments on the recent India-Pakistan conflict. Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will lead one such delegation, while the absence of Asaduddin Owaisi in the list has drawn criticism from the people.

National Unity Above Politics

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju shared the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), stating,
“In moments that matter most, Bharat stands united. Seven All-Party Delegations will soon visit key partner nations, carrying our shared message of zero-tolerance to terrorism. A powerful reflection of national unity above politics, beyond differences.”

List of Delegation Leaders

Besides Tharoor, the other MPs leading the delegations include:

  • Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP)
  • Sanjay Kumar Jha (JDU)
  • Baijayant Panda (BJP)
  • Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (DMK)
  • Supriya Sule (NCP)
  • Shrikant Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena)

Each delegation will reportedly consist of 5 to 6 MPs and is expected to visit countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, South Africa, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. Invitations have already been sent out, with the tours likely to begin after May 22.

Netizens Criticize Exclusion of Asaduddin Owaisi

Many netizens on X have voiced disappointment over the exclusion of AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi from the delegations. Owaisi, known for his vocal and often measured commentary on India-Pakistan issues, has been widely recognized for his strong and sensible stance in recent weeks.

One X user, Monsieur Rathor tweeted, “This is good, but wondering why @asadowaisi isn’t in the list. He has been one of the most vocal and most sensible in the last few weeks.”


Another user, Vaddepally Praveen, questioned the decision directly, saying, “Mr. Kiren Rijiju was Owaisi consulted or has he come forward to speak for India? His inclusion is crucial to show the mirror to Pakistan. Islam as a religion should not be used to wage proxy war. Owaisi schooling Pakistan would be perfect thing at the global stage.”

 

Also Read: India To Send All-Party Delegations Abroad To Reinforce Zero-Tolerance Stand On Terrorism

