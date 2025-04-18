Ashneer Grover Breaks Silence On BluSmart Scandal: ‘I’m The Loss Bearer Here’

In a candid exchange with News X correspondent Bryan Thomas, Grover, the outspoken founder of Third Unicorn, addressed SEBI’s findings that Rs 50 lakh from Gensol-linked funds ended up in his startup.

Even as BluSmart’s wheels grind to a halt in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore, and Gensol finds itself ensnared in SEBI’s crosshairs for alleged fund diversion and stock manipulation, Ashneer Grover finds himself dragged into the storm.

In a candid exchange with News X correspondent Bryan Thomas, Grover, the outspoken founder of Third Unicorn, addressed SEBI’s findings that Rs 50 lakh from Gensol-linked funds ended up in his startup. His stance? Blunt, unfiltered, and utterly Grover-esque.

Q1. Can you help us understand your business dealings with Anmol Jaggi and his firms?

A: “I am the ‘loss bearer’ / at receiving end of the current scenario having personally invested ₹1.5 cr in BluSmart in 2022 and ₹0.25 cr in Matrix sometime in 2023/24.”

Q2. What was the nature of your agreement?

A: “My investments are driven by my signing deed of adherence to existing Share Holder’s Agreement signed as signed by many other shareholders. I never negotiate separate agreement with any founder in any of my investments. No one does.”

Q3. Did you see any red flags?

A: “I do not follow the progress / MIS of any of my invested companies and I have 90 of them. Once I’ve invested – I leave things with Founders to run the show and don’t even call / meet to discuss their business.”

Q4. What about SEBI linking Rs 50 lakh to Third Unicorn?

A: “I don’t have to justify anything… The act of him taking the money is wrong – his use of funds is not. You journalists need to understand this rather than jump in excitement to sensationalise things.”

Q5. How can such misuse be prevented?

A: “If any organisation is giving funds for specific use – it’s best to give it in escrow account… money is by nature fungible.”

Q6. Has BluSmart been over-glamourised?

A: “BluSmart is a great service… it was a great brand built against impeccable and differentiated service and cleaner much better cars.”

Q7. Is this a warning sign for India’s startup ecosystem?

A: “There can’t be a generalization… It’s a time for low raise and gradual build up of businesses. Investors need to slow down as well.”

