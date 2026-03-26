Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: ‘Godman’ Faces Fresh Trouble After Rape, Exploitation Allegations; Nashik Astrologer Now Accused Of Selling Turkish ‘Elvish Honey’ At Rs 15 Lakh/kg For Sexual, Physical Health

A shocking new detail has emerged in the case against self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, with investigators uncovering a high-priced “mystical honey” racket linked to his alleged crimes.

‘Elvish Honey’ Sold As Youth, Strength Booster

Police say Kharat sold a rare variety of Turkish “Elvish honey” to clients, claiming it had magical properties that could improve sexual health, boost strength, and keep users youthful. He reportedly marketed the product to influential clients, including politicians and businessmen, who approached him for remedies related to physical weakness and sexual issues.

While the honey’s market price is estimated at around Rs 9 lakh per kg, Kharat allegedly sold it for as high as Rs 15 lakh per kg.

Rare Honey From Turkish Cave, Authenticity Under Scanner

Investigators said the honey is sourced from a deep cave, around 1,800 metres below ground, in Turkey’s Artvin region and is harvested only once a year. However, police are now probing whether Kharat actually supplied genuine honey or cheated buyers by adulterating or misrepresenting the product.

The alleged racket is also being examined as part of a larger financial fraud involving crores, with authorities tracking money trails linked to his operations.

Link To Wider Criminal Case Against Kharat

Kharat, a retired Merchant Navy officer who called himself “Captain”, was arrested last week in connection with multiple serious charges, including sexual assault, threats, and exploitation of women under the guise of rituals.

Investigators believe fear, superstition, and manipulation were central to his operations, helping him build a network of clients and influence. The probe is ongoing, with police trying to establish the full extent of his activities, the number of victims, and whether others were involved in the alleged fraud and abuse network.

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