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Home > India News > Ashok Kharat Viral Video: Maharashtra Women’s Commission Chief Rupali Chakankar Resigns After Nashik Astrologer’s Arrest In Sexual Exploitation And 58 Obscene Video Case

Ashok Kharat Viral Video: Maharashtra Women’s Commission Chief Rupali Chakankar Resigns After Nashik Astrologer’s Arrest In Sexual Exploitation And 58 Obscene Video Case

Rupali Chakankar resigned amid a political storm in Maharashtra over her alleged links to arrested astrologer Ashok Kharat. The controversy, involving serious allegations of sexual exploitation and mounting opposition pressure, has triggered calls for a high level probe.

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Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 21, 2026 09:39:36 IST

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Ashok Kharat Viral Video: Maharashtra Women’s Commission Chief Rupali Chakankar Resigns After Nashik Astrologer’s Arrest In Sexual Exploitation And 58 Obscene Video Case

There has been a great political commotion in Maharashtra with an appearance and photo shared of Rupali Chakankar with a self proclaimed self made astrologer by the name Ashok Kharat, or Captain Kharat. The kind of development led to a serious political uproar with the opposition leaders doubting the role of Chakankar as the chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission of Women. A meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reportedly asked her to resign. She came under pressure to resign as pressure from both political and social groups mounted on her to quit. Chakankar met with senior police officials, including Sadanand Date.

Ashok Kharat Viral Video: Maharashtra Women’s Commission Chief Rupali Chakankar Resigns After Nashik Astrologer’s Arrest In Sexual Exploitation And 58 Obscene Video Case

Activists and opposition leaders also initiated a scathing attack, claiming that the scandal had damaged the confidence that the society had in an institution that is supposed to protect the rights of women. Sushma Andhare challenged his/her moral right to proceed by Chakankar and social activist Anjali Damania threatened to carry out protests statewide. Kharat has been accused of sexual exploitation, financial fraud and manipulation of vulnerable women in turn under spiritual practices. Senior leaders such as Sanjay Raut and Vijay Wadettiwar also termed the issue as serious to which an unbiased investigation was demanded. There were further requests of Special Investigation Team to provide transparency on the case.

Who Is Ashok Kharat?

Kharat was arrested in Nashik after he allegedly assaulted a woman over a period of several years and the police is said to have obtained digital evidence, which included video clips, during the investigation. With growing anger, Chakankar said she did not engage in any malpractice, that she did not know of the alleged activities of Kharat, and that she believed in the investigation. Nevertheless, as pressure mounts on politics and doubts are raised about her association with the accused, she finally quits her job. The controversy has brought the Nationalist Congress Party into question as well, with the leaders promising to take stern measures in case of any wrongdoing being proved even as this investigation takes place.

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Also Read: Who Is Rupali Chakankar? NCP Demands WCC’s Resignation After Viral Video With Ashok Kharat, Arrested for Sexual Exploitation and 58 Obscene Videos Case

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Ashok Kharat Viral Video: Maharashtra Women’s Commission Chief Rupali Chakankar Resigns After Nashik Astrologer’s Arrest In Sexual Exploitation And 58 Obscene Video Case

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Ashok Kharat Viral Video: Maharashtra Women’s Commission Chief Rupali Chakankar Resigns After Nashik Astrologer’s Arrest In Sexual Exploitation And 58 Obscene Video Case

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Ashok Kharat Viral Video: Maharashtra Women’s Commission Chief Rupali Chakankar Resigns After Nashik Astrologer’s Arrest In Sexual Exploitation And 58 Obscene Video Case
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Ashok Kharat Viral Video: Maharashtra Women’s Commission Chief Rupali Chakankar Resigns After Nashik Astrologer’s Arrest In Sexual Exploitation And 58 Obscene Video Case
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