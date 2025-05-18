Home
Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad Arrested Over Social Media Comments On Operation Sindoor Briefings

Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad has been arrested over social media remarks criticising India’s Operation Sindoor and questioning the government’s narrative around diversity in the armed forces. The Haryana State Commission for Women alleged his comments were misogynistic and divisive, prompting police action.

Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad has been taken into police custody following his remarks on social media regarding India’s recent military operation, Operation Sindoor, targeting terror groups in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), according to a report by Scroll.

The arrest follows a suo motu cognisance by the Haryana State Commission for Women, which took note of Mahmudabad’s comments. The commission issued a notice accusing the professor of undermining women officers in the Indian armed forces and fostering communal discord through his social media posts.

Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad Denies Misogyny, Claims Censorship

In response to the summons from the Women’s Commission, Mahmudabad defended his remarks, insisting they were neither misogynistic nor intended to malign the armed forces. He expressed concerns that his views were being censored unfairly.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), he said, “The screenshots attached to the notice make it clear that my remarks have been completely misunderstood and that the Commission has no jurisdiction whatsoever in the matter. The Women’s Commission is a body that serves an important function; however, the summons issued to me fail to highlight how my post is contrary to the rights of or laws for women.”

Mahmudabad emphasized that he had in fact praised the women officers chosen to represent India’s diversity during the Operation Sindoor press briefing.

“I even applauded members of the right wing who supported Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and invited them to have the same attitude for common Indian Muslims who face demonisation and persecution on a daily basis. If anything, my entire comments were about safeguarding the lives of both citizens and soldiers. Furthermore, there is nothing remotely misogynistic about my comments that could be construed as anti-women,” he added.

Operation Sindoor and Media Briefing by Women Officers

Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian armed forces in the early hours of May 7. This military strike targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists.

During the operation, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh represented the armed forces in media briefings alongside Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, highlighting India’s military response and emphasizing diversity within the forces.

 Remarks by Ali Khan Mahmudabad on Operation Sindoor Called “Optics” and “Hypocrisy”

The controversy stems from Mahmudabad’s description of the women officers’ media briefing as “optics” and “just hypocrisy.” The Haryana State Commission for Women viewed these remarks as an attempt to vilify India’s national military actions.

In one Facebook post cited in the commission’s notice, Mahmudabad wrote, “I am very happy to see so many right-wing commentators applauding Colonel Sophia Qureishi but perhaps they could also equally loudly demand that the victims of mob lynchings, arbitrary bulldozing and others who are victims of the BJP’s hate mongering be protected as Indian citizens.”

Also Read: YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra Visited Pakistan Over 10 Times In The Last Year Amid Links To Pakistani Intelligence Operative

