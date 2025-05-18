Home
Monday, May 19, 2025
Ashoka University Professor Arrested Over Remarks On Operation Sindoor

Ali Khan Mahmudabad, a noted academic and head of the Political Science Department at Ashoka University, was arrested on Sunday following controversial social media comments regarding Operation Sindoor, India’s recent military operation targeting terror infrastructure across the Pakistan border.

Social Media Post Triggers Legal Action

The arrest was initiated based on a formal complaint by Yogesh Jatheri, general secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha in Haryana. The FIR includes charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, citing incitement to rebellion, disturbing communal harmony, and insulting religious sentiments.

Mahmudabad’s remarks, made a day after the Indian military strikes, drew criticism for allegedly mocking the praise of Col. Sofiya Qureshi, a Muslim officer involved in the operation. His comment was viewed as communal and disrespectful by complainants, including the Haryana State Commission for Women, which had earlier issued a notice.

The professor defended his post, claiming it had been misinterpreted and labelling the police action as part of a broader pattern of “censorship and harassment.” The university, meanwhile, issued a brief statement confirming it is verifying the matter and will cooperate with authorities as required.

The arrest has sparked debate in academic and political circles over the boundaries of free expression and the consequences of public commentary on military actions.

Political Reactions Begin to Surface

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra reacted sharply to the arrest, saying,

“Ali Khan @Mahmudabad is one of India’s most eminent scholars with global recognition. If he is arrested on Mickey Mouse charges & jailed then it is only because of his name.”

The comment underscored growing concern in political and academic circles over the shrinking space for dissent and the implications of profiling based on identity.

