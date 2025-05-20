Home
  Ashoka University Professor Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody Over Operation Sindoor Post, Next Hearing On May 27

Ashoka University Professor Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody Over Operation Sindoor Post, Next Hearing On May 27

During the court proceedings, Haryana police sought a seven-day remand, but the court opted to send Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad to judicial custody instead.

Ashoka University Professor Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody Over Operation Sindoor Post, Next Hearing On May 27

The District Court in Sonepat has sent Ashoka University professor and political science department head, Ali Khan Mahmudabad, to 14-day judicial custody


The District Court in Sonepat has sent Ashoka University professor and political science department head, Ali Khan Mahmudabad, to 14-day judicial custody over a controversial social media post regarding Operation Sindoor, India’s recent military action targeting terror sites in Pakistan and PoK following the Pahalgam attack.

The professor was arrested on Sunday after his post was perceived as critical of the Indian armed forces and allegedly disrespectful towards women officers involved in the operation. The comments were seen by some as targeting Colonel Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, who had played prominent roles in the media briefings.

During the court proceedings, Haryana police sought a seven-day remand, but the court opted to send Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad to judicial custody instead. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for May 27.

In response to the arrest, the Ashoka University Faculty Association issued a strong statement condemning the action and describing the charges as “groundless and untenable.” The association emphasized that Professor Mahmudabad is a respected academic, responsible citizen, and a valued member of the university community, expressing their full support for him.

Ali Khan Mahmudabad  is widely known for his expertise in political science and history, and his arrest has triggered significant reactions from academic and civil society circles, with many questioning the implications for freedom of expression and academic independence in India.

Ali Khan Mahmudabad Ashoka university

