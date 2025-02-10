Ashutosh Slams Kejriwal’s AAP With ‘Planted Interviews, Chartered Flights’ Jibe After Poll Defeat

Former senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and veteran journalist Ashutosh has launched a scathing attack on the Arvind Kejriwal-led party following its defeat in the recent Delhi Assembly elections. Expressing his frustration on X, he wrote, “AAP was finished the day its members started traveling by chartered flights, living in Presidential suites, building glass palaces, taking Z+ security, and threatening journalists.” He accused the party leadership of deviating from its foundational values and indulging in practices that mirrored other mainstream political figures.

Ashutosh further pointed out instances of leaders making controversial statements, citing a specific instance where a party member allegedly accused Haryana of poisoning water to commit genocide. He emphasized that these behaviors alienated AAP from its core identity as a party of the common people, which originally resonated with voters.

Journey from Journalism to Politics

Ashutosh was a respected journalist before he made the leap into politics by joining AAP in 2014. He contested the Lok Sabha elections from the Chandni Chowk constituency but lost to BJP’s Dr. Harsh Vardhan. Despite his initial optimism about AAP’s revolutionary political approach, Ashutosh decided to part ways with the party in 2018, citing “very, very personal reasons.”

In a heartfelt post announcing his resignation, Ashutosh expressed gratitude towards the party and described his time with AAP as a transformative period in his life. “Every journey has an end. My association with AAP, which was beautiful and revolutionary, has also come to an end,” he had written.

Delhi Election Fallout and BJP’s Resurgence

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a historic comeback, ending AAP’s 27-year political dominance in the Delhi Assembly. Prominent AAP figures, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj and Somnath Bharti, lost their constituencies. However, outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi managed to secure a narrow victory in Kalkaji, defeating BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri by over 3,500 votes. Congress leader Alka Lamba finished third with 4,392 votes.

The defeat marks a significant setback for AAP, which had swept the last two Assembly elections, winning 67 out of 70 seats in 2015 and 62 seats in 2020.

Political Implications and Ashutosh’s Critique

Ashutosh’s remarks come at a critical time for AAP as it faces mounting challenges and internal criticism. His accusations of the party adopting extravagant lifestyles and alienating voters through high-handed behavior underscore growing concerns about AAP’s drift from its grassroots origins.

This electoral defeat, coupled with dissent from former leaders, has sparked debate over the future trajectory of the party. Ashutosh’s comments have fueled speculation about whether AAP can regain its former appeal as a party rooted in clean governance and citizen-centric politics.

A Turning Point for AAP?

The loss in Delhi comes as BJP continues its winning streak, having already secured victories in Maharashtra and Haryana. With dwindling public support and rising criticism, AAP faces an uphill battle to rebuild its credibility.

Ashutosh’s parting remarks serve as a stark reminder of how far AAP may have deviated from its original promises. The road ahead will require introspection, reforms, and renewed focus on the principles that once made it a symbol of change in Indian politics.